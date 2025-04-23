Pirates legend Moeneeb Josephs has raised concerns about bringing Rulani Mokwena back as head coach

Josephs highlighted that Mokwena’s exit from Pirates was marked by issues and disputes, which left a negative impression on fans

Josephs believes that, given the current state of the club, Orlando Pirates may benefit more from hiring a coach who can offer new ideas

Orlando Pirates legend Moeneeb Josephs has expressed reservations about Rulani Mokwena potentially returning to the club as head coach, questioning whether the 38-year-old is the best candidate to replace Jose Riveiro.

Riveiro’s impressive legacy at Pirates

The announcement that Jose Riveiro will step down from his position as Orlando Pirates’ head coach at the end of the current Betway Premiership season has shaken the football world. The Spanish coach, who took over the Buccaneers in 2022, has been credited with revitalising the club and winning three MTN8 titles, two Nedbank Cups, and leading the team to the CAF Champions League semi-finals. Despite Riveiro's achievements, his departure has created a void, and speculation has intensified around who could succeed him. Among the names mentioned is Rulani Mokwena, who previously served as an assistant coach at Pirates before embarking on a successful coaching career.

Mokwena’s return to Pirates: A risky move?

However, Josephs, who enjoyed a distinguished career with Pirates, has questioned the wisdom of bringing Mokwena back into the fold.

“Why should we wear old shoes again?”

Josephs asked during his appearance on Soccer Beat.

He referred to Mokwena’s previous tenure at the club, where tensions between him and former head coach Milutin Sredojević, known as Micho, were evident. Josephs pointed out that their time together at Pirates was filled with issues, including frequent tantrums, which did not sit well with fans.

Mokwena’s exit from the club was also surrounded by controversy, leaving a "sour taste" for many supporters, according to Josephs. This difficult departure has led Josephs to question whether it would be wise to rehire the coach, especially given the club’s current state.

What does Pirates need moving forward?

With the pressure of continuing Riveiro’s success and building on the legacy left behind, Josephs believes that Orlando Pirates may need a coach with a fresh approach. While Mokwena has proved himself in various roles, his return to the club may not be the best option, especially when the club is looking to move forward and build for the future. As Pirates continue their search for Riveiro’s successor, Josephs’ concerns highlight the complexities involved in selecting the right candidate to manage such a prestigious club.

