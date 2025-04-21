The current Harambee Stars coach is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Jose Riveiro, who is expected to leave the Buccaneers at season's end

He began his managerial career at Cape Town City, won the MTN8, impressed at AmaZulu, and is now leading Kenya’s national team

If appointed, McCarthy could become the first person to win both the UEFA Champions League (as a player) and the CAF Champions League (as a coach)

Orlando Pirates could be headed for a major coaching shake-up, with reports indicating that current head coach Jose Riveiro may part ways with the club at the end of the season. The Spanish tactician, who led the Buccaneers to two MTN8 titles and a Nedbank Cup, is reportedly nearing the end of his stay at Mayfair. With uncertainty surrounding Riveiro’s future, Pirates are believed to be exploring replacement options — and former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has emerged as a strong contender.

Pirates are reportedly exploring new coaching options, with ex-Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy emerging as a strong contender.

Source: Facebook

McCarthy a top candidate for Pirates coaching role

According to sources, McCarthy is seen as a serious candidate to take over at Pirates, where he previously won league honours as a player. Should he land the role, McCarthy could write history by becoming the first person to win both the UEFA Champions League (as a player) and the CAF Champions League (as a coach). The 46-year-old has already proven his coaching credentials in South Africa, having led Cape Town City to MTN8 success and later guiding AmaZulu to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership — their best league finish in history.

McCarthy’s international credentials

McCarthy is currently the head coach of the Kenyan national team, the Harambee Stars. He was appointed to lead Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. Under his leadership, Kenya have played two 2026 World Cup Qualifiers — a thrilling 3-3 draw against Gambia and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Gabon. Despite limited time with the squad, McCarthy has already been credited for introducing a more disciplined, attacking style of play. He is also expected to lead the team in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) later this year.

What McCarthy’s return could mean for Pirates

A return to the PSL would be a significant move for McCarthy and could inject new energy into the Orlando Pirates dressing room. His experience, tactical maturity, and emotional connection to the club may resonate well with supporters who are eager to see the team return to consistent title contention. Whether he stays with Kenya or returns to Soweto, McCarthy’s next move promises to be a defining moment in his coaching journey.

Benni McCarthy is currently serving as the head coach of Kenya's national football team, the Harambee Stars.

Source: Facebook

