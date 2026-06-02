The tension between Ashley Ogle and her family reached a fever pitch after the influencer sent lawyers to confront her mother over her defamatory statements

This comes after Desiree's explosive remarks about her daughter's personal life, which, according to the legal documents, has deeply affected Ashley's reputation and relationships with brands

Reacting to the mother-daughter feud, social media expressed shock at how their relationship had deteriorated, while Ashley's fans accused her mother of using her for fame

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Ashley Ogle took legal action against her mother. Images: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

The drama between Ashley Ogle and her mother, Desiree, has reached a breaking point. Ashley has officially taken legal action against her own mom, serving her with a strict cease-and-desist letter to stop her from spreading damaging lies about her personal life and ruining her reputation.

According to the legal documents, which were released on 2 June 2026, Desiree has been on a malicious smear campaign against her daughter, accusing her of using drugs, worshipping the devil, and heartlessly kicking her out of her house.

The papers also show that Desiree tried to ruin Ashley's family life by claiming Ashley cheated on her child's father and went as far as urging him to demand an HIV test and a DNA paternity test, further noting that the child was Sweet Guluva's, whom Ashley dated briefly during their stint on Big Brother Mzansi.

As the feud blew up online, an anonymous insider leaked screenshots to the gossip page Maphephandaba, exposing Desiree for begging Ashley’s fans for money. The source defended the influencer, revealing that Ashley was actually the breadwinner, carrying her family on her back. On top of paying her brothers' school fees, Ashley had even bought them a car and was paying for her mom's rent despite her cruel remarks about her on social media.

Ashley Ogle slapped her mother with a cease and desist letter to stop her from making defamatory statements about her. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Because Ashley is a public figure whose income depends on brand partnerships, her lawyers aren't playing around. They stated that Desiree's remarks were deliberately meant to destroy her career. The legal letter further noted that Ashley has been forced to meet with her sponsors on several occasions to defend her reputation and actively distance herself from her mother's damaging statements.

"Our client has on more than one occasion had to meet with sponsors to separate herself from the defamatory statements to preserve her relationship with said sponsors."

Emphasising that Desiree's statements are "untrue and meant to defame her daughter," the legal letter gives Desiree an ultimatum: she must immediately stop badmouthing Ashley and issue a public apology, or face the full extent of the law.

See the legal letter below.

Social media reacts to Ashley Ogle lawyering up

Online users are in complete shock at how toxic the relationship has become; however, many were relieved that Ashley was finally taking action against her mother.

lisakanyam said:

"You don’t owe selfish parents your peace, and it’s okay to walk away from them if they cause you pain."

dannieo_jov cheered:

"It’s about time!"

linguistic_dyan joked:

"At times, it's okay to hit your parent."

noxyndimande posted:

"We are tired of narcissistic parents, good, Ashley!"

Fans praised Ashley Ogle for standing up for herself. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle's fans shower her with more money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle's latest gifts from her loyal supporters.

The reality TV star-turned-influencer was spoiled rotten by her fans, blessing her with more money to commemorate two special occasions.

Source: Briefly News