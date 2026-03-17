Ashley Ogle is facing a firestorm of allegations on social media over her relationship with her family

Online users speculated that the former Big Brother Mzansi star had been mistreating her mom since she became a viral success

While fans defended her from online critics, others claimed Ogle's fame and legion of fans were responsible for her behaviour

Ashley Ogle was accused of mistreating her mother. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle is at the centre of a brewing scandal after more allegations about her private life surfaced online.

The social media sensation and influencer is facing a wave of backlash from critics who claim her rapid rise to viral fame has negatively impacted her relationship with her family, specifically her mother.

This, according to a post by X user NtombikayiseBa6 dated 16 March 2026, who claimed that Ogle's mother vented during the star's live stream about her daughter turning on her and replacing her with "rich online moms."

"I sent my daughter to big brother thinking she would showcase her skills and funny personality, and she’s rich and has turned on me and replaced me with rich online moms."

Ashley Ogle's mother allegedly claims that she turned on her after becoming famous. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

This follows months of headlines surrounding the birth and paternity of her son, Kenzo, adding yet another layer to the star's ongoing public drama.

Within minutes, the latest controversy sparked a heated debate among fans and critics alike, as the topic shifted from Ashley's professional success to her personal conduct. While loyal supporters argued that family issues are rarely as simple as they look online, critics argued that her rapid rise to fame was what triggered her alleged behaviour.

Briefly News reached out to Ashley Ogle for a comment. This is a developing story.

Read the post about Ashley Ogle below.

Social media reacts to Ashley Ogle allegations

Critics argued that Ashley's rise to stardom and army of supporters influenced her alleged behaviour.

McShandoo said:

"That's BB fans for you, they always think they know best, breaking families apart."

sheslovableMaya wrote:

"Money changes people."

Pam829069183938 noted:

"I blame Big Brother fans, sometimes they turn a blind eye when their fave is wrong. Those mothers are supposed to sit down with them."

Lola1235053 added:

"Her fans are making it worse. Those rich aunties should ask themselves one thing: if she can turn on her own family and someone she claimed to love, who are they?"

Online users debated the allegations that Ashley Ogle had turned on her family after becoming famous. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, supporters defended the star, arguing that the public should not be so quick to judge a situation they only see from the outside.

arishahillz argued:

"Would she have preferred Ashley to be unsuccessful after BBM? I bet she will keep reminding her how useless and unsuccessful she is. People pray to God to show them mercy, favour, and destiny helpers. God favoured Ashley despite her imperfections. Besides, Ashley is 27 years old."

Ashley Ogle explains why she hid her pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle revealing why she kept her pregnancy a secret from the internet.

Explaining why she did not document her journey with even a maternity shoot, fans admired the media personality's honesty and decision to uphold traditional values.

Source: Briefly News