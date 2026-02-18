Actor and content creator Sweet Guluva received mixed reviews on social media after he broke his silence over Ashley Ogle's newborn baby

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star released a statement on social media on Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Fans of the influencer defended him, while Ashley Ogle's fans dragged him by calling him a deadbeat father

Sweet Guluva questions the paternity of Ashley Ogle's baby. Images: SweetGuluva and AshleyOgletheBrand

Former Black Gold actor Sweet Guluva has released a statement to address rumours that he's neglecting his duties as a father to Ashley Ogle’s newborn son, Kenzo-Lu.

Ogle made headlines this past weekend when she confirmed the birth of her son on Valentine's Day and shared photos on her social media accounts.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star also previously made headlines when she discussed her breakup with Sweet Guluva.

Social media user @SimplyKimmy shared Sweet Guluva's statement on her X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

In the statement, Guluva reveals that he wants to do a paternity test before taking full responsibility for the baby, but Ashley is refusing.

“We would like to take this opportunity to take you into confidence on the rumours currently circulating on social media alleging that Akhonamathemba Zwane, affectionately known as Sweet Guluva, is an absent father,” reads the statement.

The statement also reveals that Guluva has been requesting to meet the child since the beginning of 2025. Guluva also reveals that he's never met his son in person as Ogle is refusing to accede to the request.

South Africans react to Sweet Guluva's statement

@LungileMhl67883 commented:

"This guy is unbelievable. Where do his fans enter in such a serious matter? That child is black. And we, as Zulus, see our bloodline from afar. If it's not his baby, he must say so. He started by saying Ashley was lying; she's pregnant."

@LomalondonP reacted:

"Maybe she was refusing because she was waiting to see the baby first, but why act like he is a deadbeat? Why assassinate his character? I'm glad it's with the lawyers."

@TMthombhen88942 responded:

"This guy denied the pregnancy, spread a rumour that she cheated on him, and allowed his friends and sidekicks to bully her while pregnant. Now, because he is called a deadbeat, he wants to do a DNA if 'this child'. Rubbish. It's Shao Kenzo-lu Ogle for life. No space for Zwane!"

@YangaN_M02 wrote:

"Trying to meet a child since 2025, but the child was born in 2026."

@kessy38692977 said:

"That boy denied that baby, we all heard that voice note, calling Ashley a cheat and that she wanted to trap him. I will also deny him the child."

@MMothobi30345 responded:

"Where was the child in early 2025? Why would you want to pay damages to the child you claim you're not sure about their paternity?"

SA reacts to Sweet Guluva after demanding the paternity test of Ashley Ogle's baby. Images: SweetGuluva

SA Reacts to Sweet Guluva's video after Ashley Ogle's baby announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer Sweet Guluva puzzled his followers on social media over the weekend with his latest video.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star shared a cryptic clip with unanswered questions.

Fans of the actor and influencer assumed he was referring to Ashley Ogle, who announced the arrival of her son on 14 February 2026.

