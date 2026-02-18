Content creator Ashley Ogle has responded to Sweet Guluva's statement regarding reports that he's been trying to reach out to her

Ogle made headlines on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, evening, when she commented on Guluva's claims that she's denying him access to her son

The former Big Brother Mzansi star confirmed the birth of her son by sharing photos of her newborn baby on her social media

Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Ashley Ogle has broken her silence after Sweet Guluva's statement about the paternity of her newborn baby and being in contact with her during her pregnancy or after the birth of her son.

The content creator surprised South Africans on Valentine's Day when she announced the arrival of her newborn baby with photos on her Instagram account.

Social media user @seh_clements shared Ogle's statement on his X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

In the statement, Ogle slammed Guluva's claim that she reached out to her during her pregnancy and after giving birth to her son.

“I would like to put it on record that no such attempt has been made to my family and me. I cannot deny access to someone who has made no attempt to be part of the pregnancy or the birth of my son,” says Ogle.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star adds that her last communication with Guluva was after she had already given birth, when he wanted to find out if he was registered on the child’s birth certificate.

“The last contact I had with Akhonamathemba Zwane was after the birth of my son, and the only thing that he wanted to know was if he was registered on the birth certificate,” she explained. “I responded, ‘No, I didn’t register you as you were not present,’" says Ogle.

The social media influencer also reveals that she declined to meet her former boyfriend in a public space because she had just given birth to her son and was not comfortable. Ogle also reveals that her family was disrespected throughout her pregnancy, and no proper procedures were followed.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Ashley's statement

@blossombucie said:

"One thing about Zulu man they will side with their family and friends instead of defending their partners! What do you mean she experienced humiliation from them throughout their relationship and her pregnancy?"

@TeeTandy replied:

"No woman should ever endure something like this. I’m so sorry, Ashley."

@LiemaPhantsi wrote:

"Mara hoba lawyer. Batho, they do the deed, when it's time to talk and take care of the child, they want to talk to you. Where do lawyers enter! They were not there when you were busy with the bang bang."

