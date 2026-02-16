A South African woman living in Canada shared her story of why she decided to move back home after years abroad

She explained that her move was based on the fact that the health care system was severely strained, despite it being a first-world country

South Africans were surprised by her story, with many admitting they didn't realise Canada was worse off than in SA

A South African woman sitting on a chair while recording a video, sharing the experiences she had living in Canada for years. Images: @bronwyn_and_dylan

Source: TikTok

Canada isn't always the dream people think it is, and a young mum decided to prove this. She shared her story on 25 January 2026, explaining exactly why she left Canada, her son's autism journey and the struggles she faced on her TikTok page.

First, she played a voicemail she received from a Canadian hospital. They were calling to book her ultrasound appointment. The problem was that she'd been on the waiting list for four years. She had been waiting for it for over a year and a half before she even moved back to South Africa.

The mum explained that medical care in Canada was below standard. Her son Dylan is autistic and needed proper medical attention. When they went to Canada to get him grommets for his ears, the waiting list to see an ENT was a year and a half.

She ended up flying back to South Africa in 2021, where he had emergency surgery in three days. The doctors also removed his adenoids and corrected a lip condition that Canadian doctors had missed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Back in Canada, she received a yearly grant for Dylan's therapy. But she couldn't find any professional or school to help him. Nannies cost an arm and a leg. She was the breadwinner, but couldn't work properly because she was constantly looking after him, as there was a shortage of people who could help her there.

She decided in 2023 to pack everything and move back to South Africa permanently. Here, she found private medical care, private schools, and all the speech therapists she needed. The mum said it was the best decision she ever made for him.

She did admit that adjusting back to South Africa hasn't been easy. Despite the challenges, she's determined to make South Africa work.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi relates to woman's hardships

Netizens had plenty to say, and many supported TikToker @bronwyn_and_dylan's South African experience:

@UserWhatNot said:

"OMW. I know people who have paid a min of 15k for solar panels, max close to 50, or it just depends on the place? 400k is a lot of money."

@Gio shared:

"My cousin moved to Canada, and I told people moving away or back not be negitive about Canada, more to spread the positivity about SA. Wish you all the best."

@diane s commented:

"What an incredibly positive post. I've always maintained that we have some of the best medical services in the world."

@obehinoir wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your story. I hope you win in so many ways. Dylan is thriving!"

@Jasmine j revealed:

"I know a few people who moved to Canada because of the health care😳."

A woman sitting at her desk, recording a video. Images: @bronwyn_and_dylan

Source: TikTok

More people relocating to South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a London lady who fell in love with a South African lifeguard and wanted to move to the country.

recently reported on a London lady who fell in love with a South African lifeguard and wanted to move to the country. An American woman broke down exactly how much it cost her family to relocate and move all of their belonging to South Africa.

An American woman explained why she left the States for Cape Town and showed off the gorgeous double-storey apartment she now calls home.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News