Radio 947 was trending on social media after exposing a cheater

A woman was concerned about her relationship of several years called the radio station to set up a trap for her boyfriend

The result of the woman's loyalty test on her boyfriend became a viral moment as people shared their reactions

In a segment of Anele and The Club on Radio 947 on 12 February 2026, they exposed a young man in Johannesburg for cheating. The woman was in a relationship for three years when she started noticing a change in her partner's behaviour.

The lady called Radio 947 and detailed that her boyfriend started going to the gym and smelling different. She wanted to find out whether he was cheating since they live together.

A YouTube video posted by Radio 947 of a loyalty test on a man, Thabang, in Johannesburg, after his girlfriend, Lebo, asked for one. They posed as representatives of Marble restaurant to get him to share his name and surname because he was being offered three dinner tickets for Valentine's Day. Thabang chose the Tuesday after Valentine's Day. When asked who he would bring, they expected him to say his girlfriend's nameof three years, instead, the man gave a completely different woman's name. Thabang said he'd bring Thabile, joking about her name that starts with a T, and his friends call them T and T since they have been dating for three months.

Lebo reacted to the cheating revelation by saying she was in debt because of her boyfriend. She explained that Thabang's mother passed away a month ago, and she went into debt to cover her funeral. Lebo confronted her man about cheating on national radio, and he gaslit her. Thabang insisted he had no idea what she was talking about as he was tricked by AI. Listen to the debacle on Radio 947 below:

South Africa stunned by Radio 947 cheating scandal

Many thought that the cheating expose was heartbreaking. People were in disbelief over the young man blatantly lying to his girlfriend. Read people's comments on social media business

@GrizzinLuv said:

"That Thabang, Lebo and Thabile story on 94.7? I am victim blaming. Worse she is in debt because of ifuneral yomama womfana."

@AneleBooi10 wrote:

"The sad part about this Thabang Lebo love mess, he will guilt-trip her coz he's really a liar and a cheater."

@RobiSimao commented:

"The very same reason I teach my sisters, not to do wife duties when you are just a girlfriend. Thabang is making all of us good men look bad #AneleAndTheClub"

@Sunflowerreal said:

"Women never be providers Lebo took out a loan to bury a boyfriend's mom. Now live on radio 947, Thabang denied the relationship."

@SS_Tembe added:

"Thabang is short-circuiting, he’s asking her to calm down so he can think, and all he could come up with is AI #AneleAndTheClub."

