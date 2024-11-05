A gent on TikTok felt his heart shred into pieces after he hacked into his girlfriend’s phone and posted himself on her WhatsApp

The chap waited until his lady fell asleep to break into her device, only to end up with a bruised ego

Social media users trolled the unlucky gent in a thread of 4.1K comments

People in relationships have found better ways of cheating and making sure that they are never caught in the act.

A gent's heart broke into pieces after finding out about his girlfriend's cheating. Image: @rosemary00238

Source: TikTok

One chap suspected his girlfriend might be unfaithful and hacked into her phone to mark his territory.

Man hacks girlfriend’s phone and finds her cheating

A brother went viral after he shared a clip of himself hacking into his girl’s phone while she was asleep. He reached for her device and went to her WhatsApp to post himself with a caption marking his territory.

To the gent’s surprise, many men came out of the shadows, claiming the lady to be theirs after fuming about the recent post. The boyfriend felt his knees go weak after realising that his girlfriend was cheating on him with multiple men.

The lady uploaded the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“My boyfriend decided to post himself on my WhatsApp story, and this happened. I am finished.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent finding girlfriend cheating

Social media users trolled the forward gent in a thread of over 4K comments:

@Adunni Ade💕🎶said:

“The sisterhood is proud of you, my sister.”

@Presh💦❤️✨🌟commented:

“Cheers to us who stick with one guy.”

@Elizabeth Searchills asked:

“Why would u take her phone in the first place?”

@Herbie_Blaq explained:

“I would have done this, but she has passwords everywhere, even on the keyboard.”

@Elcfoxx flexed:

“Cheers to us who don’t cheat.”

@🦅AZOTIBA 💎highlighted:

“Bro-to bro, she’s never yours.; it’s just your turn.”

@ninahchris wrote:

“I make sure I lock every app in my phone to avoid such.”

Man shares why SA women get cheated on

Briefly News also reported that a man on TikTok caught smoke after he tipped women on why their partners cheat on them. The gent warned the ladies not to watch or engage with him if they are emotionally immature.

The women bashed his insight and expressed themselves in a thread of over 3.2K views. Briefly News reached out to a relationship expert to find out if cheaters ever change and become loyal or not.

