A woman gave a Pedi gent a chance even after the tribe’s men were said to be toxic

The lover girl took a leap of faith and fell for the sweet man with whom she went on adventures with

After being together for a while, the gent decided to make things a little bit more seriously by asking for her hand in marriage

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A generous lady gave a Pedi man a chance and fell in love. The two lovebirds shared a clip of their relationship highlight on TikTok and captured the gent asking for his bae’s hand in marriage beautifully.

A cheating ex regretted his ways after spotting his former girlfriend getting lobola. Image: @innocentia_m_p

Source: TikTok

Social media generated mixed reactions to the woman’s announcement of how things turned out with her man.

Woman’s ex jealous of her fairytale love story after lobola

Pedi men are known to be one of the most stingy and toxic men. A generous lady chose to test the waters by giving one Pedi gent a chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After getting to know each other, they fell in love and did everything together. The stereotype had been put to rest, but the Pedi gent wanted it gone forever by making things official with his bae.

He asked for her hand in marriage and paid lobola for her. The lady who’s now officially off the market shared the joyful moment on her TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You gave a Pedi man a chance.”

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to woman marrying Pedi man

TikTokkers expressed deep feelings for the new couple. Some were happy for their union, while others tried to ruin the celebratory moment:

@Randy_Nkosi vouched for Pedi men:

"They believe in marriage ke labo. Congratulations."

@Zillewizzy represented Pedi men:

"We are the hill."

@Mophethi Mabeba was a bit sour about the celebratory moment:

"Paid promotion , i know my brothers."

@Bra Tom announced:

"I have been advising all SA ladies to choose Pedi men. Ba nyala batho bale and ba rata basadi ba bona."

@Oraaaa?? claimed to know the guy:

"Guys that's my sister's boyfriend."

@Lufunoe Nick Dagada raised eyebrows when he commented:

"So happy for you my ex, I wish I didn't cheat, yoh."

Woman lives fairytale life with man she met in taxi

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared a beautiful slideshow of her relationship with a man she met in a taxi. The lady inspired many South African women to start using public transport as they wanted to find Mr Right.

Social media users praised their picture-perfect relationship and enquired for more information on how they could meet their prince charming in a minibus taxi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News