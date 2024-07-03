A Mzansi lady is not lowering her standards for anyone, especially not for the broke boys

A man shared a screenshot of his chats with his ex-girlfriend, who dumped him for not being able to afford an iPhone XR

The lady made it clear that she cannot stay with a man who cannot upgrade her financially

A devastated man shared a screenshot of his ex-lover's breakup text.

A man took to TikTok to reveal why his girlfriend broke up with him. Image: @brownboi_sa

The text contains many grammatical errors, and one needs to focus completely on what the unsatisfied girlfriend is trying to say.

Mzansi woman wants more from love

The word love has many definitions depending on how a person wants to feel. Some feel most in love when their spouse showers them with luxurious gifts. A woman from Cape Town wanted her boyfriend to splurge on her, but she ditched him like an outdated trend because he was too broke to do so.

Jessè from Cape Town shared a breakup text from his unsatisfied girlfriend. The woman gave her boyfriend a blurry breakdown of why she could not stay with the broken man.

Finding love in Mzansi's economy

Ladies, it looks like we will all hotspot love from rich men who are taken. Women have made it clear that they are allergic to broke men. There are more materialistic women than wealthy men.

How are we going to solve this? While we brainstorm, let's read what netizens had to say about this messy situation:

@KC asked a serious question:

"Am I the only one that had to read that twice in order to comprehend?"

@tasha cannot believe the kind of people we date:

"Huh? What kinda people do y’all be dating."

Caityyy thought that people get dumped for much more serious reasons:

"This must be a joke, some of us left our ex's because they did worse stuff we are still recovering."

Mzansi women prefer trying men

Briefly News also reported that we all wish for a man who will spoil us rotten. A 16-seater princess has rubbed it in our faces that her taxi driver boyfriend spoils her rotten.

