A man showed off how he dropped off his baby so he could go back to res in a clip which left many people in their feelings

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the guy's content as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the gent

One young gentleman is changing the norms and stereotypes placed on African men and guys in general. The man gave a glimpse of how he cares for his son.

A young man unveiled how he dropped off his son in a heartwarming TikTok video. Image: @bethuel337

Source: TikTok

Young dad drops off son and goes back to res

A father who goes by the TikTok handle @bethuel337 shared a vlog of how he dropped his son off before he could head to campus.

The gent's video melted many people's hearts online, giving netizens a positive view of being a present dad. Despite his other duties and responsibilities, such as his studies, he is not stopping himself from being present in his child's life. He amazed many as they applauded him.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The online community is in awe of the man's video

Many loved seeing a young African man caring for his child, as this is not often seen in the African community or among men. Social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the young gent.

Mmabatho said:

"Did the boy not cry? You are such a good dad, keep it up."

@coach Amethyst added:

"Go and get that degree. Do that for your cute son, no distractions allowed; focus."

Thabi Matsepe expressed:

"Man, your son will forever treasure you."

User commented:

"A lot of grown men can learn a thing or two from you, young man. Wishing you the best with your studies."

Tandy Motloheloa shared:

"You're such a responsible young father."

Woman moves to a different province to attend university with her baby

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman took to social media to showcase how she was dancing for joy and celebrating because she could spend more time with her baby.

The footage shared by @anele.dlaminiii on the video platform shows the young lady standing in her room, carrying her baby on her back, and dancing with excitement. She was able to move to a different province with her child so that she could pursue her studies at university.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News