A South African woman took to social media to showcase how she was dancing for joy and celebrating because she could be with her baby at all times.

This young lady moved to a different province for university to be with her child. Image: @anele.dlaminiii

Woman takes baby to uni

The footage shared by @anele.dlaminiii on the video platform shows the young lady standing in what appears to be a room with her baby on her back as she dances with excitement that she was able to move to a different province with her child for her to pursue her studies at university.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady said the following in her caption:

"We attend lectures together. I can’t trust anyone else to raise my little one, so we’re doing this together!"

The young lady video gathered over 225K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Peeps react to the woman clip

Social media users rushed to the stunner's comments section as they shared their experiences with their babies while at university.

Queenkay said:

"I can relate to this I go with mine to college. They told us to come with them if we don't have a babysitter."

Mama Tšhego wrote:

"Nice Mama.. I took mine with me as well and got private accommodation. To a generation of mothers who stop at nothing to raise their own kids."

Lee gushed over the lady clip, saying:

"This is the best thing I've seen on the internet."

Lebohang Lekoa added:

"A present mom."

Single mom shares a story about raising a young son on her own

Briefly News previously reported that one single mother is doing everything she can to ensure that her son has a good life despite the struggling circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

In a video shared by TikTok user pixie..butterfly, the young woman detailed how her then-partner blocked her after finding out that she was pregnant, noting that he had no desire to marry her.

