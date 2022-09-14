One brave single parent is striving hard to create a good life for her son despite raising the little boy on her own

In a TikTok video shared by online user, pixie..butterfly, the mom detailed how she was dumped by her partner after telling him about the pregnancy

Her family also kicked her out of their home, and she was forced to find her own way, but despite everything, the loving mom is taking good care of her now two-year-old boy

One single mother is doing everything she can to ensure that her son has a good life, despite the struggled circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

The young mom is raising her little boy well. Image: pixie..butterfly/TikTok.

In a video shared by TikTok user, pixie..butterfly, the young woman detailed how her then-partner blocked her after finding out that she was pregnant, noting that he had no desire to marry her.

And when she was six months pregnant, her family asked her to move out:

“I then stayed at a hostel and worked in their kitchen.”

To make matters worse, when she was seven months into her gestation, her former bae got married. How heartbreaking.

The sis noted that at the beginning of her journey, she’d felt so alone that she considered aborting:

“But when I heard my baby’s heartbeat, I couldn’t do it.”

Even hospitals refused to admit the unwed woman because she was not married.

But despite all the tears, the supermom knew she had to put her son, whom she named Revaan, first.

The young woman then found a job where she could work from home and explained that playing with her little boy was the best part of her day.

Little Revaan is now two years old, with the loving mother noting that while she and her son may have their challenges, as long as they have each other, they can make it through.

Commenting on the inspiring video, TikTok users celebrated the strong woman.

Let's take a peek at the video and top reactions from peeps:

Babymama said:

“You made it, girl. Proud to be a woman. He will regret it one day.”

rdlll.l added:

“Single moms are the bravest.”

Mayshree Bhim reacted:

“Warrior woman.”

