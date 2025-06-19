Meghna Ravjee has risen to become one of South Africa's top financial services CFOs at Ashburton Investments

The chartered accountant's journey began with job shadowing at PwC during high school, leading to over a decade of experience across major institutions, including Absa and Stanlib

Her leadership philosophy centres on treating every business decision with the same care and respect as managing her father's company

Meghna Ravjee makes history as a top CFO in Finance in a male-dominated industry. Images: Supplied and Ashburton Investments

Source: Original

A South African woman is making waves in the financial services industry as one of the country's leading Chief Financial Officers. Meghna Ravjee has carved out an impressive career path that has taken her to the top of Ashburton Investments, where she's driving transformation in a sector historically dominated by men.

Ravjee's journey to success wasn't handed to her on a silver platter. Coming from a family where her father didn't have the opportunity to finish school, education became the top priority for her parents, who saw knowledge as power. This foundation pushed her to always strive for excellence and achieve her goals from a young age.

From student to financial leader

Her passion for accounting started early, and during high school, she was selected for a job shadowing programme with PwC that kickstarted her career journey. After completing her BCom and BCom Honours degrees, she served her articles at PwC in Durban before qualifying as a chartered accountant.

Rather than jumping straight into finance, Ravjee spent four years in learning and development at Converg Financial Training, where she trained future CAs, audit managers, and partners. This experience gave her valuable exposure to teaching and business consulting before she formally entered the finance world.

Her move to Johannesburg marked a major milestone, joining Absa Wealth and Investment Management as a financial controller. She later worked at Stanlib directly with the executive management team on strategic projects, with each role helping her grow and take on bigger challenges.

Meghna Ravjee makes history by thriving in a traditionally male-dominated field. Images: Ashburton Investments

Source: Youtube

Breaking barriers and making history

One of her most defining career moments came while she was pregnant with her first child, when she received a promotion six months into her pregnancy. This experience reminded her that careers don't need to be put on hold for life's important moments.

Another breakthrough came when she became acting CFO of Absa Wealth Management at a relatively young age. Sitting around the boardroom table made her realise that job titles matter less than the actual impact you create in your role.

At Ashburton Investments, Ravjee's role goes beyond traditional financial stewardship. She uses financial insights to guide business strategy, operational decisions, and risk management. Her leadership style focuses on accountability, resilience, and collaboration, encouraging her team to question the status quo and speak up when needed.

Driving change in finance

Her financial philosophy is refreshingly simple: treat every business like it's your father's business. This mindset brings deep respect and accountability to every decision she makes, focusing on real impact rather than just ticking boxes.

Meghna Ravjee believes the investment industry is changing, with investors looking for new ways to align their portfolios with their values. She sees ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors as key differentiators, especially for companies that can integrate them meaningfully into their strategies.

As a woman in leadership, she acknowledges the progress made in financial services, noting that there are now strong female leaders in key roles across the industry. However, she believes organisations must continue fostering inclusive environments and challenging outdated perceptions that don't value diverse perspectives.

