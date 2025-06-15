One of South Africa’s favourite nurses shared her story on a popular podcast that aired last week

Her story touched many people who followed her online and got a chance to know her on a much deeper level

Social media users showered her with kind messages in the comments section of a now-viral snippet of the episode

Nonkqubela Siganga is one of the most loved South African people on Facebook because of her lovely personality.

The woman inspires many to follow their dreams and make something of themselves, no matter their backgrounds.

Woman shares story of making it out of poverty

A South African woman from Cape Town, Nonkqubela Siganga, went on a popular podcast, Populace Chats. She shared her gruelling journey of living in poverty until she became the first graduate in her family.

Nonkqubela remembered her sister, who did not get the privilege to further her studies and instead had to work tirelessly at McDonald’s to make ends meet. She didn’t get to experience the thrill of being a teenager, as she had to mother her siblings who were younger than her.

She made a promise to herself that she would work hard in school to change her home situation. The hosts of the podcast, Yolanda and Kyu, were very emotional as Siganga told her story:

“I was the poorest out of all of my friends; that is why I always encourage young people to stay in school. Nothing will set one free in life like education.”

Although she’s very popular on social media, many people know her bubbly and fun side and not so much about her modest background. Today, she’s a two-time graduate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Siganga is a qualified nurse who one day hopes to own a clinic.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA touched by young lady’s story

Social media users were emotional after listening to the woman’s story and said:

@jazmine_honey commented:

“No one can understand how much I love this woman, yho.”

@sisiphonkangala wrote:

“I feel what Yolanda is feeling.”

@❤️SoSo❤️shared:

“So beautiful to watch. I found myself crying, too.”

@zikhonasiyo highlighted the reason she's fond of the lady:

“This is part of the reason why I followed her a couple of years ago. I love her.”

@Fezokuhle pointed out:

“When they ask, ‘How did you do it?’ She is explaining it eloquently.”

@iviwenkwatsha3640 was touched by the woman's story:

“I’m a man, but I'm crying. I love Maka Zazi; she is so humble and kind. May the Lord be with you and your family. Great interview indeed.”

