South Africa has been buzzing after finding out that one of their biggest influencers recently worked at a grocery store

The successful content creator shared her salary online and gagged many people who shared their reactions online

The people of Mzansi tried to dissect the matter but were reassured by an explanation from the horse’s mouth

Lerato Nxumalo has been stepping on people's necks since she became a successful content creator in South Africa.

SA was wowed by a successful influencer working at a grocery store.

The accomplished influencer moved abroad after meeting her wealthy Swedish boyfriend, who gives her the ultimate princess treatment.

Lerato Nxumalo works at grocery store

Many South Africans were stunned after Lerato Nxumalo posted footage of herself working at a grocery store. The lady went viral after sharing her business via Instagram stories.

The people of Mzansi were shocked that a woman of her calibre would work at a grocery store and started posting about it. Nxumalo also revealed her R20K salary after working at the store for two days.

People highlighted that she was only filling in because the store was understaffed and quite busy since it was summer in Sweden. Her man is also alleged to be the owner of the store, and social media users thought that Nxumalo was kind enough to step in when her boyfriend needed help.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, a South African youngster, Sima, was stunned by the news and said:

“Lerato Nxumalo getting R20K for working at a grocery store for two days, I want to be just like her.”

Nxumalo responded to the youngster in the comments section:

“It's R20K for two days. From 9 am-3 pm. It's summer ( which is high season because nobody wants to work during summer), also the taxes are quite high here if this is your permanent job, and the cost of living is high. So it's great money, but there are quite a few things to consider. I love it regardless, though.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by influencer working at grocery store

Social media users were amazed by a content creator’s side job and commented:

A Mzansi influencer made R20K in 2 days after working at a grocery store abroad.

@Snikiwe explained:

“Guys, she’s in Sweden and it’s summer there. 70% of the country takes 4 weeks+ leave, so there are a lot of vacancies like that. And also, people in Sweden actually get paid a living wage, no matter the profession.”

@ndhlovukazi 🐘 said:

“It’s actually valid considering the hours she’s working and the exchange rate.”

@SamuNkosi was inspired:

“Let me start applying for jobs in Sweden.”

@Ms H E R B E R commented:

“Lerato does not play with her coins.”

@Maju Maju Jabu🇿🇦🇨🇦 wrote:

“You cannot compare international money and SA money. She earns what is equivalent to her cost of living.”

@Diana Jamba shared:

“Believe everything you see on the internet, you’ll go mad.”

