“The Big 5?”: Elephant Targets Man at Kruger As Tourists Scramble To Escape Terrifying Encounter
- A group of tourists on a game drive at the Kruger National Park had a terrifying encounter when a large elephant approached their vehicle
- The animal started pushing its trunk inside, and one of its tusks came dangerously close to one of the men in the back of the vehicle
- It continued pushing, and this sent everyone scrambling and jumping out of the car in a panic
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A game drive at the Kruger National Park turned into a heart-stopping moment when a large elephant decided to get up close and very personal with a group of tourists. Wildlife content creator @eugene.kruger shared the video on Instagram on 13 June 2026, capturing the chaos as the elephant pushed its trunk into the open vehicle and one of its tusks came within reach of a man sitting at the back.
The group was on a guided tour when two elephants approached. One stayed back while the other moved in to investigate. The guide told everyone to stay calm and sit still. What happened next was anything but calm.
The elephant started eating unopened beer cans before pushing its trunk further into the vehicle. A tusk pointed directly at one of the men in the back. People started panicking. The man in the back grabbed the tusk, trying to get away and scrambled out. Others jumped off. Even the driver got out of the vehicle. To make things worse, the car would not start.
When elephants charge
Elephants are generally peaceful animals but can become extremely dangerous when provoked or stressed. According to SANParks, male elephants go through a phase called musth where testosterone levels surge, making them unpredictable and easily agitated.
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Female elephants can also be fiercely aggressive if they feel their young are threatened. Illness and injury can also cause an elephant to lash out. In the Kruger, encounters like this are a reminder that these are wild animals and no game drive is ever predictable.
It's not clear what triggered the elephant in the video, but experts say staying calm and still is always the safest approach during an unexpected encounter.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi spooked by the Kruger elephant encounter
Some shared their advice, and others wanted to know what happened next as they asked questions on the TikTok page:
@TiyaniChauke said:
"TikTok game drives are the reason I can't get myself to go on one 😭 What do you mean get off?? And go where? What about the rest of the Big 5?! 🤣"
@BlueChevronDTA questioned:
"What does he mean the car is not starting?!!! 🤔😭"
@Adam questioned:
"What happened to the Italian?"
@TheWeatherHooliganOfficial said:
"The elephant is totally calm, it's just inquisitive."
@VeronicaPienaar wrote:
"We need a part two of this please."
@ThinkBeforeUpost said:
"I'm sorry you guys went through that. We also love them, but we love ourselves enough to watch those on National Geographic."
More on wild South African encounters
- Briefly News recently reported on a lion that ended up as a patient at a Pretoria veterinary hospital.
- A man was arrested at Cape Town International Airport after police found 150 live venomous arachnids hidden in his luggage.
- A Port Alfred sand artist sculpted a life-sized rhino on a beach with a message so powerful that people could not stop sharing it.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za