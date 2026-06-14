A group of tourists on a game drive at the Kruger National Park had a terrifying encounter when a large elephant approached their vehicle

The animal started pushing its trunk inside, and one of its tusks came dangerously close to one of the men in the back of the vehicle

It continued pushing, and this sent everyone scrambling and jumping out of the car in a panic

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An elephant trying to investigate what's inside a vehicle. Images: @eugene.kruger

Source: TikTok

A game drive at the Kruger National Park turned into a heart-stopping moment when a large elephant decided to get up close and very personal with a group of tourists. Wildlife content creator @eugene.kruger shared the video on Instagram on 13 June 2026, capturing the chaos as the elephant pushed its trunk into the open vehicle and one of its tusks came within reach of a man sitting at the back.

The group was on a guided tour when two elephants approached. One stayed back while the other moved in to investigate. The guide told everyone to stay calm and sit still. What happened next was anything but calm.

The elephant started eating unopened beer cans before pushing its trunk further into the vehicle. A tusk pointed directly at one of the men in the back. People started panicking. The man in the back grabbed the tusk, trying to get away and scrambled out. Others jumped off. Even the driver got out of the vehicle. To make things worse, the car would not start.

When elephants charge

Elephants are generally peaceful animals but can become extremely dangerous when provoked or stressed. According to SANParks, male elephants go through a phase called musth where testosterone levels surge, making them unpredictable and easily agitated.

Female elephants can also be fiercely aggressive if they feel their young are threatened. Illness and injury can also cause an elephant to lash out. In the Kruger, encounters like this are a reminder that these are wild animals and no game drive is ever predictable.

It's not clear what triggered the elephant in the video, but experts say staying calm and still is always the safest approach during an unexpected encounter.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi spooked by the Kruger elephant encounter

Some shared their advice, and others wanted to know what happened next as they asked questions on the TikTok page:

@TiyaniChauke said:

"TikTok game drives are the reason I can't get myself to go on one 😭 What do you mean get off?? And go where? What about the rest of the Big 5?! 🤣"

@BlueChevronDTA questioned:

"What does he mean the car is not starting?!!! 🤔😭"

@Adam questioned:

"What happened to the Italian?"

@TheWeatherHooliganOfficial said:

"The elephant is totally calm, it's just inquisitive."

@VeronicaPienaar wrote:

"We need a part two of this please."

@ThinkBeforeUpost said:

"I'm sorry you guys went through that. We also love them, but we love ourselves enough to watch those on National Geographic."

An elephant taking beer cans from inside a vehicle. Images: @eugene.kruger

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News