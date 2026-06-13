An independent sand artist from Saint Lucia created a life-sized rhinoceros sculpture at an Eastern Cape beach to voice serious concerns over local poaching crises

Property consultant Helen Lloyd Purdon filmed the display at West Beach in Port Alfred on 10 June 2026 before sharing it on Facebook

The sculptor explained that his art aims to communicate truths to the public, offering a visual plea for social unity and a peaceful path forward

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A gifted beach artist from turned heads after sculpting a massive rhinoceros on an Eastern Cape shore to spread a powerful message. Image: Helen Lloyd Purdon

Source: Facebook

A remarkably gifted beach artist has touched the hearts of South Africans after using his raw talent to address some of the country’s biggest challenges through sand. Facebook user Helen Lloyd Purdon was so amazed by the display in Port Alfred that she shared the moment with her followers, attracting widespread local admiration.

The artist, Innocent Zungu from Saint Lucia, explained that his creative process involves gathering extensive information about an animal before sculpting, ensuring every piece communicates a truth. Engraved onto the body of his rhino structure was a powerful message highlighting the brutal reality of rhino poaching. Facebook user Helen Lloyd Purdon also captured Innocent explaining that he was working on his next piece, a sand sculpture of Jesus on the cross, which he created to address the noise and anxiety surrounding recent national immigration protests. Pointing out that citizens are deeply worried about their safety, he advised people to let God lead the way and try non-violent solutions to the country's social issues.

Escalating security concerns in local reserves

Innocent's moving visual plea mirrors the severe safety and environmental pressures facing South African game reserves. The conservation message follows the tragic murder of an elderly couple, Dina and Ernst Marais, in the Northern section of the Kruger National Park in May 2026. While two suspects have since been arrested in Mozambique, the unprecedented attack has shaken the tourism sector. Official data released by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment shows why the area remains highly vulnerable. It is because criminal syndicates are heavily targeting the region, causing rhino poaching casualties in the Kruger National Park to nearly double from 88 in 2024 to 175 in 2025.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi lavishes talented sculptor with praise

The post moved social media users, who showered the artist with praise for his incredible talent and skilful workmanship. The comments section was filled with expressions of appreciation from the online community. Some sent him blessings, saying his unique skills would take him far in life. Others promised to visit West Beach to see the man and his work in person.

Locals were impressed by the artist's talent. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Zena Price commented:

"You're absolutely right, what a talented individual."

User @Anene Lynn Turner added:

"Wow, that is so detailed. What a talent and a Godly heart. Be blessed."

User @Ann Roseweir Smith said:

"He is a gem, an inspiration and a source of hope in such a cruel world. What a blessing to have met him today, and in awe of his talent."

User @RoyandShelley Shaw-Copeland Bridge shared:

"What a beautiful man with a powerful message. Thank you for sharing, Helen!"

User @Jacques Du Plessis commented:

"An amazing job, and a very good workmanship and gesture. I saw him on Tuesday, starting with the sand and his bucket. Well done, keep up the good work."

User @Cherece Westraat asked:

"Does anyone know if he will be there tomorrow? I'm so bummed I missed it."

3 Briefly News animal-related articles

A large rhinoceros walked towards a nature conservationist who had stopped to look at the flat tyre of his bakkie with his little daughter, Zari, who tried to change the flat tyre herself.

A local conservation organisation issued an urgent plea to the public not to stop visiting the Kruger National Park following the tragic murder of two tourists by suspected rhino poachers.

A heart-stopping moment showing four lions ambushing a car in a game reserve sparked a wave of comments online, with viewers debating how badly the situation could have turned if the car had fallen.

Source: Briefly News