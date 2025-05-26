A heart-stopping moment showing four lions ambushing a car in a game reserve created a wave online as many people debated how badly the situation could have turned

The clip shared on TikTok showed one massive lion climbing onto a visitor's vehicle, attempting to reach frightened passengers as others got closer

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing relief that both humans and the animals were unharmed, while others were worried about the car

A thrilling yet nerve-wracking moment was captured on video when four lions aggressively charged at a car in a game reserve, with one lion climbing on the car, hoping to get to the passengers.

The video was shared on TikTok by @elleafricasafaris, and the clip went viral, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who vowed never to self-drive at game reserves.

The lions try to break into the car

The clip shows massive lions approaching the white car, with one standing on the bonnet of the vehicle, trying to get to the people it sees through the window. As panic sets in, the driver reverses, attempting to shake the huge lion off the car and get away from the three lions reaching for them through the side windows and doors.

After reversing and sliding sideways a bit, the massive lion lost its balance and jumped off the car bonnet, allowing the driver to safely escape the situation unharmed.

SA debates the scary encounter

The clip went viral, gaining 2.5M views, 62K likes, and nearly 2.6K comments from social media users who flooded the feed, expressing their shock at the sight. Many expressed relief that both the animals and humans were unharmed.

Some said that was a sign for them never to set foot where wild, dangerous animals roam. Others were worried about the car, wondering if the driver's car insurance would pay, while some wished to see the clip from the angle of the people inside the car.

User @Ayanda Mbebe added:

"Manje (now), will the insurance pay for that?"

User @Faith shared:

"Places like these! Really doesn’t go well with people who are out of Luck like myself.. the door would’ve automatically opened itself just because there’s “Me” there😂🤣."

User @Mase said:

"Poverty savew me from a lot of things 💀."

User @Nono commented:

"Damn, lions are huge."

User @Keletso_Dube shared:

"I honestly don't understand why people choose to self-drive at game drives. It's not worth the risk. Ends up costing more than being driven."

Suzan MaMvelase Mobeng said:

"Insurance would find a way not to pay despite the fact video evidence, I hope everyone was fine."

Watch the TikTok video below:

