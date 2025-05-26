“Poverty Saves Me”: Wild Lions Ambush Car, and One Climbs Bonnet at Game Reserve, SA Stunned
- A heart-stopping moment showing four lions ambushing a car in a game reserve created a wave online as many people debated how badly the situation could have turned
- The clip shared on TikTok showed one massive lion climbing onto a visitor's vehicle, attempting to reach frightened passengers as others got closer
- Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing relief that both humans and the animals were unharmed, while others were worried about the car
A thrilling yet nerve-wracking moment was captured on video when four lions aggressively charged at a car in a game reserve, with one lion climbing on the car, hoping to get to the passengers.
The video was shared on TikTok by @elleafricasafaris, and the clip went viral, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who vowed never to self-drive at game reserves.
The lions try to break into the car
The clip shows massive lions approaching the white car, with one standing on the bonnet of the vehicle, trying to get to the people it sees through the window. As panic sets in, the driver reverses, attempting to shake the huge lion off the car and get away from the three lions reaching for them through the side windows and doors.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
After reversing and sliding sideways a bit, the massive lion lost its balance and jumped off the car bonnet, allowing the driver to safely escape the situation unharmed.
SA debates the scary encounter
The clip went viral, gaining 2.5M views, 62K likes, and nearly 2.6K comments from social media users who flooded the feed, expressing their shock at the sight. Many expressed relief that both the animals and humans were unharmed.
Some said that was a sign for them never to set foot where wild, dangerous animals roam. Others were worried about the car, wondering if the driver's car insurance would pay, while some wished to see the clip from the angle of the people inside the car.
User @Ayanda Mbebe added:
"Manje (now), will the insurance pay for that?"
User @Faith shared:
"Places like these! Really doesn’t go well with people who are out of Luck like myself.. the door would’ve automatically opened itself just because there’s “Me” there😂🤣."
User @Mase said:
"Poverty savew me from a lot of things 💀."
User @Nono commented:
"Damn, lions are huge."
User @Keletso_Dube shared:
"I honestly don't understand why people choose to self-drive at game drives. It's not worth the risk. Ends up costing more than being driven."
Suzan MaMvelase Mobeng said:
"Insurance would find a way not to pay despite the fact video evidence, I hope everyone was fine."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about lions
- A private game reserve owner who lives in a house with two massive lions went inside their cage to feed them, shocking many social media users.
- A video of a man standing outside his bakkie while a lion stood nearby, waiting for its food, had the online community urging him to get back inside the car.
- A wildlife-loving man was filming a lion at a game reserve when it came charging towards him, causing him to drop the camera on the ground.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za