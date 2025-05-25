South Africans were amazed to see a pit bull chasing a random man down the street while its owner watched

The dog ran at full speed, trying to hunt down the stranger, and trended on TikTok after its owner uploaded the video

Social media users were not impressed, but some did a bit of investigating and shared their thoughts in the comments

Pit bulls are one of the most dangerous domestic animals in South Africa, with cases of attacking humans.

In recent years, people have called for the banning of the breed as other countries have successfully done.

Pit bull chases random man in street

On Friday, a TikTok account, Emergency Records, posted a video of a pit bull viciously chasing a random man in the street. The clip instantly went viral and has garnered over 3.7 million views.

People have expressed their concerns and shamed the owner for simply watching and taking a video of the dog plotting to attack a human. The random man was walking in the street and changed his direction immediately after he saw the dog.

The pit bull detected him and chased him while its owner pulled out a phone to record the incident. People on TikTok concluded that the whole scenario was for content purposes, and that the man being chased was the actual dog owner.

The author of the post captioned the now-viral clip:

“POV: Molefe knew what he was facing.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to pit bull chasing man

Social media users shared their thoughts on the now-viral video in the comments section:

SA was amazed by a now-viral video of a pit bull chasing a man. Image: @cuppyuppycake

Source: Getty Images

@Deadpool explained:

“He is not attacking him, you can tell by the ears leaning backwards, head down, and the tail standing straight. The bottom line is that I think they know each other.”

@VYNC was convinced:

“Nah, I think he's the owner, the run is not serious.”

@Sibusiso Mkhabela793 commented:

“It is generally not safe to run away when encountering a loose dog, as this may trigger the dog's chase instinct, making them more likely to approach and possibly bite. Instead, it's recommended to slow down or stop, and then calmly and slowly increase the distance between you and the dog.”

@Zikode Ka Sgoloza was concerned:

“Is Molefe okay? I'm so worried, please tell me he's okay."

@user_teekay_paradise pointed out:

“This man is not running hard enough for someone running for their life.”

@@UNDISPUTED_LEO said:

“This type of situation can only be experienced in Africa.”

@Lukhangazal was not impressed:

“And the owner is taking the video while his dog is chasing people in the street?”

