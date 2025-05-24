Afrikaners Threaten to Assault African Construction Workers, SA Furious

South Africans were furious after watching a now-viral video of two Afrikaners threatening Black construction workers

The two White neighbours were against the project and tried to stop all operations, as they refused to be cooped up in the house

South Africans expressed their outrage in a thread of comments and begged for someone to share the video with Donald Trump

A video of two Afrikaners threatening Black construction workers went viral on the 9th of May.

Mzansi as furious at racist Afrikaners in Port Alfred.

Source: TikTok

The incident happened in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape and sparked outrage on the internet.

Afrikaners threaten Black construction workers

A group of construction workers were interrupted by a community member who was not happy with a road project underway. The team was tasked to work on the road right in front of the displeased man’s house, Charlie.

Charlie tried to ruin the pathway and threw sand at the workers before he threatened to get his gun. One of his neighbours came out and shared the same sentiments as Charlie and tried to scare away the men on duty.

One of the guys pulled out his phone to record the incident, and he begged the Afrikaners to let him and his team continue with their task. Charlie came back with a big gun, but was begged by his neighbour to calm down.

Things eventually cooled down, as both men returned to their homes, and no news about harmed construction workers was reported. South Africans were outraged and hoped the video would reach American President, Donald Trump, who believed that there was white genocide in the country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi outraged by Afrikaners’ behaviour

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident and said:

Afrikaners threatened the lives of Black construction workers in the Eastern Cape.

Source: TikTok

@Shaneo sighed:

“Racism will never die in SA, it’s so sad.”

@The_Drunk_Samurai_ wrote:

“I’m sorry I’m white and this is wrong. Those two white men have no right to threaten to kill anyone, regardless of their skin colour. We need unity, not division in this country.”

@NIRO pointed out:

“The guy who's taking the video and speaking must be the most decent, humble human for keeping his cool after all of that, respect.”

@Paks wondered:

“When is Charlie going to America?”

@Seraaj Manuel shared:

“I visited this place in December, and I was surprised by the level of racism in Port Alfred. I couldn't believe that this beautiful town was part of SA.”

@Thembekile M Nohesi commented:

“It’s very painful to be Black in South Africa.”

@lasande max asked:

“Can someone please show Trump this video?”

Source: Briefly News