Sizwe Dhlomo shared his experience at a Johannesburg petrol station that charged him way more money than he actually spent

The radio personality ruffled feathers after sharing his story, which seemed like a humble brag to other South Africans on X on 22 May 2026

Sizwe Dhlomo's fuel blunder sparked discussions about how people are coping with their earnings during a time of rising expenses

Sizwe Dhlomo missed that he was severely overcharged for fuel. Image: @SizweDhlomo / X / Brad Bastow / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo posted about how his regular petrol station mistakenly made him pay 10 times the value of the fuel that he bought. The post caused a stir among South Africans who shared their harrowing realities as people who have to budget carefully.

In a post on X, Sizwe Dhlomo let people know that the manager of a petrol station he visits regularly approached him. In a true show of how well off he is, the radio DJ said he found out that instead of paying only R1 433 the last time, he paid R11 443, a massive error he did not notice until the manager said so. To Sizwe, the incident was "amazing", but online users shared their first thought as regular earners. See the post of his receipt below:

Sizwe Dhlomo impresses South Africa

Many people were stunned that Sizwe Dhlomo would have missed the huge deduction. Many online users cracked jokes, but most at their own expense. Others felt that the DJ was making a subtle flex. Read people's comments below:

Sizwe Dhlomo enjoys posting wealth signifiers on his social media. Image: @SizweDhlomo

Source: UGC

One guy related to Sizwe Dhlomo:

@tiredfeminist_ was stunned:

"They charged you 10x more than they should’ve and YOU DIDN’T NOTICE? Aowa Dinangweezy ke kopa R5k."

Nhlamulo_Right commented:

"Some of us get a minor panic attack just waiting for the SMS notification to see if the swipe went through. Meanwhile, a whole five-figure transaction slips by him unnoticed. There are levels to this life!"

@_Bonga could not relate:

"Being charged R11 000 and not seeing it in the current economic times is absolute madness."

@DegenerateUnc12 said:

"Money like this, leaving my account would leave me paralysed. There’s no way I wouldn’t have noticed 😭"

@iamSivN exclaimed:

"Undercover flex!😂"

@bxllyville said:

"The kind of bragging they don’t teach even in Tungwarara’s house."

Sizwe Dhlomo's driveway leaves SA stunned

Briefly News previously reported that renowned TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has once again proven his wealth by showing off his driveway. A video of him driving his Mercedes-Benz along his well-lit, long driveway with manicured lawns on either side left social media users gushing.

On Monday, 18 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared a short clip. In the video, the former MTV presenter was driving along his driveway, which social media users have previously praised.

The post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. Some jokingly claimed the video was evidence that Sizwe Dhlomo is richer than a businessman, MySol, who previously trended for getting cosy with singer Babalawa M.

Source: Briefly News