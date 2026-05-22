Rapper Gigi LaMayne was a guest on Top Billing this week, where she spoke about her major win at the Basadi in Music Awards

The general reactions online were from disappointed fans who expected more from the TV show since making its big return

However, a handful of people came to the show's defence and gave positive reactions

'Top Billing' fans defended it from trolls. Image: SABCPlus

Source: UGC

South Africans are still not warming up to the return of the once-popular Top Billing on S3. Following a snippet from the shows oficial X page on Thursday, 21 May, hours before an episode aired, they teased their gust and it was none other than rapper Gigi LaMayne.

During her high tea with presenter Zozibini Tunzi, Gigi spoke about her award as the Best Hip Hop Artist at the Basadi in Music Awards.

The general reactions were from dissatisfied social media users.

SA loses interest in Top Billing

Under their X post, people were just not impressed by the show and their guests of late. The video was captioned.

"This week on #TopBilling, Zozi sits down with rapper @Gigi_Lamayne for an inspiring high tea conversation fresh off her win as Best Hip-Hop Artist at the Basadi in Music Awards." t

After their 6-year hiatus, many fans felt as though social media had made it easier to access premium content from local celebrities who live opulent lives.

The negative comments just came flooding in; it was pretty difficult to sift through to find some positive ones.

Watch the X clip below:

Some people gave the show some grace and defended it. Below are the reactions:

@soshaCapitalist reacted:

"I don’t think Top Billing lost its Mojo, social media has over-exposed EVERYTHING. Ferraris and R30M houses don’t excite folks anymore because anyone with a phone and access has given us a front-seat view to the lavish lifestyle regularly, now we’re numb to it."

@lebohstraatmate replied:

"Social media has skewed people's perception of luxury, and it's so sad."

@Lwazi_Songo defended the show:

"Y'all in the comments didn’t watch Top Billing at all💀💀 This was, in fact, normal in Top Billing, it didn’t only show beautiful houses and lavish weddings."

@Fulunem gave advice:

"An Enhle Mbali interview would be interesting. She is almost a multimillionaire. Amanda Du Pont, bringing her, she likes the attention. Shudufhadzo is serving hot body and degrees. Nothing against Gigi."

@GodLuy_Mfili said:

"Top Billing has not fallen off at all. They are still good and luxurious. The Episode has various segments you chose to deliberately ignore. The show always had a segment of interviewing celebrities /talents. I enjoyed the beautiful house, the wedding and the fashion."

‘Top Billing’ fans are disappointed in the show. Image: SABCPulse

Source: Twitter

Top Billing presenter search audition videos trend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Top Billing announced that anyone interested in being a presenter on the show could audition, and South Africans, especially on TikTok, did not disappoint.

Peeps were abuzz with videos of people auditioning for the presenter search, and one woman stood out with her attempt.

Source: Briefly News