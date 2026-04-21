Actress and beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana was announced as the new face of the Top Billing family

Ahead of the show's anticipated premiere, the former Miss Universe was revealed as a presenter of the popular lifestyle show, bringing her signature grace and intelligence

Social media erupted in cheers as fans and peers celebrated Zozi's new gig, looking forward to watching her in action

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Zozibini Tunzi is one of the new ‘Top Billing’ hosts. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana secured another major presenting gig after being announced as the newest face on Top Billing, as the popular lifestyle show makes a stellar comeback to screen.

Taking to their social media pages on 21 April 2026, the lifestyle show was excited to reveal the former Miss South Africa as the new addition, promising "fresh stories, inspiring moments, and a whole new energy."

"From global stages to your favourite lifestyle show, Zozi brings her grace, intelligence and unmistakable presence to the #TopBilling family."

The news has sent waves of excitement through the entertainment industry, marking a full-circle moment for Zozi, who has transitioned seamlessly from the pageant stage to becoming a formidable force in broadcasting.

She has leveraged her global platform to build a versatile career that spans both the small and big screens. Her move into broadcasting has been marked by high-profile roles, including hosting the Miss South Africa Crown Chasers series 2023, where her natural charisma commanded the room.

Beyond hosting, she made her acting debut in The Woman King, starring alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu. More than just a beauty and style icon, Zozi has proven herself to be a multitalented entertainer.

Fans have long called for the return of the high-end lifestyle show, and the inclusion of "The Queen of the Universe" is being hailed as the perfect move for its revival.

Top Billing premieres on Thursday, 30 April, 7 pm on S3 (SABC3). Repeats are on Sundays at 1 pm on S3 and rebroadcast Tuesdays at 9:30 pm on SABC1 and SABC+.

See the Top Billing announcement below.

Social media erupts in cheers for Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section, praising the move to include Zozi on the Top Billing, while congratulating the media personality on her latest gig. Read some of the messages below.

McFrankoSA reacted:

"She's perfect for this job. Her voice is very soothing, and she has that luxurious tone, sounding like she could sell you anything. I'm really gonna be glued to my TV screen for every episode."

Media personality Lootlove wrote:

"Perfect! Congratulations, Zozi!"

mbalis_bakery was happy:

"Best decision ever."

Actress Zenande Mfenyana cheered:

"Now I’m even more excited. Congratulations, beautiful person!"

RetiredRichAunt said:

"This makes a lot of sense!"

DJ Eva Modika reacted:

"Zozi 'forever book a job' Tunzi."

South Africa celebrated Zozibini Tunzi's ‘Top Billing’ hosting gig. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News