The family of the late Cynthia Shange have shared the funeral details in a statement with Briefly News

Former beauty queen and veteran actress Cynthia Shange passed away at the age of 76 in KwaZulu-Natal

The news was announced by her daughter, media personality Nonhle Thema, who received an outpouring of love

Cynthia Shange's send-off will be private. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Facebook

The Shange and Thema family have shared the funeral plans for the late actress Cynthia Shange, who passed away at the age of 76.

Not only was she known for her impeccable beauty, flawless acting skills and kind heart, but Shange was crowned the first black Miss South Africa, an accolade that is attached to her legacy forever.

The star had graced the South African TV screens since the 70s, and was also cast in Muvhango.

Funeral and memorial details announced

In a family statement shared with Briefly News by family spokesperson Lolo Morapeli, the family opted to go the privacy route. When taken to her final resting place, only family and loved ones will be in attendance.

"The Shange and Thema family hereby requests privacy as they lay their beloved mother to rest. The funeral service will be a private ceremony, attended by close family and loved ones only. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be honoured during this period of mourning," the statement reads.

They appreciate all the love and support received thus far from the supporters and the general public.

"The family extends its sincere appreciation for the messages of support, prayers and understanding received during this difficult time," the statement ends.

The memorial details, however, will follow soon, and the article will be updated once that is shared.

Sindi Dlathu remembers on-screen mom on Muvhango

On Thursday, 23 April 2026, after news of her passing was announced, former Muvhango star Sindi Dlathu paid tribute to her on-screen mother, Cynthia Shange.

Both Dlathu and Shange portrayed the characters of Thandaza and MaNkosi, respectively, on the now-cancelled SABC2 TV soap.

"Grace, love, and gentleness. This is how I will always remember you, Ma. You carried such depth and intelligence, sharp wit and a remarkable sense of humour. Our conversations flowed so effortlessly, each one meaningful and enriching. Those are moments I will forever cherish. You were always warm and always brought light into every space you entered. Your presence was both grounding and uplifting. I could write a book about you, but I will leave it here. You wore your crown with grace, Ndlovukazi, in every sense of the word. Lala kahle Ma," an emotional Dlathu wrote.

Nonhle Thema warmed by love after mom's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonhle Thema was overwhelmed with gratitude to her fans, peers and the country at large for their support following her mother Cynthia Shange's passing.

The media personality took to social media, humbled, as she reflected on the outpouring of love her family had received in the hours and days following the tragedy.

Source: Briefly News