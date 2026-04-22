Nonhle Thema was overwhelmed with gratitude to her fans, peers and the country at large for their support following her mother Cynthia Shange's passing

The media personality took to social media, humbled, as she reflected on the outpouring of love her family had received in the hours and days following the tragedy

As more tributes pour in from around the country, Mzansi remembered Shange as a pioneer and cultural icon who opened doors for many

Nonhle Thema was grateful for the outpouring of support following her mother Cynthia Shange's death. Images: nonhle_thema/ Instagram, Nosipho_Mbatha_/ Twitter, nonhle_thema/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Media maven Nonhle Thema expressed her profound gratitude to her fans, industry peers, and the nation at large for the overwhelming support following the passing of her legendary mother, Cynthia Shange.

Shange passed away at 76 years old in the early hours of the morning on 20 April 2026 at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, after facing an illness, according to a statement from her family.

Taking to her Instagram page on the day of her mother's passing, the veteran broadcaster reflected on the immense outpouring of love that has sustained her through the heartbreaking loss, saying she and her family were grateful.

"As a family, we are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our beautiful mother, Cynthia Shange. Thank you."

She shared a screenshot of a tribute from the South African Government, reflecting on the late actress and beauty queen's legacy, describing her as a "cultural icon."

"She made an immense contribution to South African film and television, earning prestigious honours, including lifetime achievement awards, in recognition of her enduring impact on the local entertainment sector."

In the statement, Minister Gayton McKenzie said Shange was a pioneer who transformed the landscape of representation.

"Cynthia Shange was a barrier-breaker for black people and for women at a time when both were systematically excluded from global platforms. She stood where many were told they did not belong, and in doing so, redefined what was possible for generations to come. Her legacy is one of courage, dignity and unapologetic excellence."

Nonhle Thema thanked Mzansi for the outpouring of support following her mother, Cynthia Shange's death. Image: nozipho_mashaba

Source: Twitter

While she is most celebrated for her achievements as an actress, Shange's most notable milestone came in 1970 when she made history as the first Black woman to represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant. The groundbreaking moment shattered racial barriers during a pivotal era, cementing her status as a trailblazer long before she became a household name in beloved productions like Muvhango.

She served as a blueprint for many young women in the industry. And as the country continues to say its goodbyes, it is clear that her influence will be felt for generations to come.

For Nonhle and her family, the tribute acts as a final standing ovation for a woman who didn't just play roles or model on runways, but fundamentally reshaped the landscape of what was possible for Black women in South African media.

See Nonhle Themba's post below.

South Africa pays tribute to Cynthia Shange

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section with tearful tributes to Shange's family.

iamleanned said:

"My deepest condolences, sis."

Actress Brenda Mtambo wrote:

"I am so sorry, Nonhle. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. Sending you and the whole family, a lot of love."

TV personality Penny Lebyane posted:

"Sending you all love and strength during this difficult time."

Media personality Lala Tuku paid tribute to Cynthia Shange:

"Sending you love during this difficult period. We are grateful to your mom's artistry and contribution to the creative industry."

Mzansi pays tribute to Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula's deaths.

The South African legends passed just a day apart, and heartbroken fans took to social media to pay tribute and honour their legacies.

Source: Briefly News