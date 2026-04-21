Double Heartbreak: 2 South African Legends Die Just 1 Day Apart
- Mzansi is reeling following the sudden deaths of two of the country's most respected cultural pioneers, Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula
- It was revealed that the two legends passed away just a day apart, with both having succumbed to illness after long-fought battles
- South Africans expressed both shock and sorrow as they reflected on the stars' immense impact and the haunting closeness of their deaths, marking a sombre start to the week for the nation's arts and culture
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South Africa is in a deep state of mourning following the back-to-back loss of two of the country's most iconic cultural pioneers, Cynthia Shange and Kenny Ndlovu (Kenny Bevhula).
The nation was hit with a double blow as it was revealed that the two legends passed away just a day apart - Bevhula on Sunday night, 19 April 2026, and Shange in the early hours of Monday, 20 April.
Veteran actress Cynthia Shange passes away at 76 following an illness, daughter Nonhle Thema confirms
Both stars had been battling serious long-term illnesses. Briefly News reports that Shange, the legendary Muvhango actress and beauty queen, passed away in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital at age 76, while Bevhula, the beloved Kece Kece hitmaker, succumbed to bladder cancer at 53 years old.
Respected in their own right, both Shange and Bevhula were giants of South African heritage. While Shange broke racial barriers as the first Black woman to represent the country at Miss World, Bevhula was a champion for Xitsonga culture, bringing traditional music to the national stage.
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In a statement from his family, Bevhula was described as someone whose "creative work and unique voice left a lasting impact on the arts community," while Shange's family vowed to honour her "journey, her strength, and the love she shared so generously."
Their passing marks the end of an era for the local arts scene. The fact that these two powerhouses passed away within 24 hours of each other has added a layer of profound sadness to their loss.
See the statements from Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula's families below.
South Africa mourns Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula
Social media users took to their timelines with tearful tributes to the two South African legends. Read some of their comments below.
Thembani Mabunda said:
"Farewell, brother. At least I had a chance to engage with you in your last days. You fought till the end. May your soul rest in peace. We will heal and carry your memory forward."
sandra.kunene reflected:
"The first black Miss South Africa, my mum used to brag about that. May she rest in peace."
Erick Tsakani Baloyi was shattered:
"Ah, eish, Kenny. May your soul rest in peace."
thulisile_malinga remembered Cynthia Shange:
"She was an icon."
Nkele Mogal wrote:
"Rest in peace to both of you, we loved you as South Africans."
Patrick Muldoon passes away
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the tragic news of actor Patrick Muldoon's sudden passing.
Tributes poured in for the beloved Days of Our Lives star as fans and peers reflected on his legacy and the profound loss.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za