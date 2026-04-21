Mzansi is reeling following the sudden deaths of two of the country's most respected cultural pioneers, Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula

It was revealed that the two legends passed away just a day apart, with both having succumbed to illness after long-fought battles

South Africans expressed both shock and sorrow as they reflected on the stars' immense impact and the haunting closeness of their deaths, marking a sombre start to the week for the nation's arts and culture

Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula died a day apart. Images: PhilMphela/ Twitter, Kenny Bevhula - Commander/ Facebook

Source: UGC

South Africa is in a deep state of mourning following the back-to-back loss of two of the country's most iconic cultural pioneers, Cynthia Shange and Kenny Ndlovu (Kenny Bevhula).

The nation was hit with a double blow as it was revealed that the two legends passed away just a day apart - Bevhula on Sunday night, 19 April 2026, and Shange in the early hours of Monday, 20 April.

Both stars had been battling serious long-term illnesses. Briefly News reports that Shange, the legendary Muvhango actress and beauty queen, passed away in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital at age 76, while Bevhula, the beloved Kece Kece hitmaker, succumbed to bladder cancer at 53 years old.

Respected in their own right, both Shange and Bevhula were giants of South African heritage. While Shange broke racial barriers as the first Black woman to represent the country at Miss World, Bevhula was a champion for Xitsonga culture, bringing traditional music to the national stage.

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In a statement from his family, Bevhula was described as someone whose "creative work and unique voice left a lasting impact on the arts community," while Shange's family vowed to honour her "journey, her strength, and the love she shared so generously."

Their passing marks the end of an era for the local arts scene. The fact that these two powerhouses passed away within 24 hours of each other has added a layer of profound sadness to their loss.

See the statements from Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula's families below.

South Africa mourns Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula

Social media users took to their timelines with tearful tributes to the two South African legends. Read some of their comments below.

Thembani Mabunda said:

"Farewell, brother. At least I had a chance to engage with you in your last days. You fought till the end. May your soul rest in peace. We will heal and carry your memory forward."

sandra.kunene reflected:

"The first black Miss South Africa, my mum used to brag about that. May she rest in peace."

Erick Tsakani Baloyi was shattered:

"Ah, eish, Kenny. May your soul rest in peace."

thulisile_malinga remembered Cynthia Shange:

"She was an icon."

Nkele Mogal wrote:

"Rest in peace to both of you, we loved you as South Africans."

South Africa mourned Cynthia Shange and Kenny Bevhula. Images: AdvKindness/ Twitter, Kenny Bevhula - Commander/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Patrick Muldoon passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the tragic news of actor Patrick Muldoon's sudden passing.

Tributes poured in for the beloved Days of Our Lives star as fans and peers reflected on his legacy and the profound loss.

Source: Briefly News