Beloved actor and film producer Patrick Muldoon has tragically passed away

According to reports, the Days of Our Lives star died of natural causes, leaving the world reeling from his sudden loss

Peers and devoted fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the celebrated thespian and reflect on his legacy

Patrick Muldoon has tragically passed away. Image: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Muldoon tragically passed away at his home on Sunday morning, 19 April 2026, at the age of 57.

The actor, best known for his role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, suffered a fatal heart attack, shaking the global entertainment community, along with his massive fan base in South Africa, where the soapie has remained a household staple for decades.

Patrick was reportedly found unconscious at his Beverly Hills residence by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, and despite the efforts of paramedics, he could not be revived.

What makes his death even more tragic is that Muldoon had several high-profile projects lined up and was actively working until his final days.

Just two days before his passing, the California-born star had taken to social media to share his excitement about executive producing the star-studded crime thriller Kockroach, featuring Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Alec Baldwin.

Muldoon had also finished the production for his latest movie, Dirty Hand, which is expected to premiere on 24 April.

His death comes five years after the industry lost his one-time co-star, Jay Pickett (Dr Chip Lakin on Days of Our Lives), on 30 July 2021. Pickett died unexpectedly from a heart attack while preparing to film a scene for the film Treasure Valley.

As tributes continue to pour in from former co-stars and viewers alike, Patrick Muldoon’s legacy as a versatile performer and a beloved TV heartthrob is firmly etched in the hearts of those who grew up watching him on screen.

See Patrick Muldoon's last Instagram post below.

Social media reacts to Patrick Muldoon's sudden passing

The tragic passing of the beloved TV heartthrob has sent shockwaves across the global entertainment industry as fans and peers alike took to social media with tearful tributes to the fallen star. Read some of the messages below.

theleokingdom was shattered:

"I will miss you so much, brother. My heart skipped a beat. You will never be forgotten. The heart and soul you carry in heaven are so bright. Thank you for sharing it with everyone and for being your authentic self always."

missterydivasinger said:

"The world lost a wonderful person. I met Patrick, and we used to hang out, and sometimes, he'd play guitar, and I'd sing. Then his friend told me he was an actor. I used to watch him on TV and in movies, but never realised it! See you on the other side, Patrick."

ethantrace wrote:

"I’m in disbelief. Thank you for being such amazing company, brotha. You will be greatly missed."

buckeyelady15 reacted:

"RIP. I loved you as Austin on Days, and followed your career afterwards. Sending love and prayers to your family and friends."

Fans and peers expressed both shock and heartbreak over Patrick Muldoon's death. Images: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Former beauty queen Cynthia Shange passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the tragic news of Cynthia Shange's passing.

The former beauty queen, who was South Africa's first black Miss South Africa, left the country reeling over her sudden death.

Source: Briefly News