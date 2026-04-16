Veteran sports broadcaster Johnny Davids has died in Johannesburg at the age of 49, with early reports suggesting a suspected heart attack

The former RSG sports presenter and SuperSport contributor was confirmed to have passed away by his wife, Liezel, as tributes began to pour in from across the media industry

Colleagues and organisations have described Davids as a versatile media figure whose work spanned radio, television, music and storytelling, leaving a lasting mark on South African broadcasting

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Namibian-born sports broadcaster and presenter Johnny Davids passed away in the early hours of Thursday, 16 April 2026, in Johannesburg, with the cause of his death suspected to be a heart attack.

Johnny Davids was a contributing presenter at Supersport. Image:@johnnydavids

Source: Instagram

His untimely death was confirmed by his wife, Liezel, who confirmed his passing to Maroela Media and has asked for “thoughts and prayers” as the family navigates this unimaginable loss.

The 49-year-old, who was born in Walvis Bay, was a sports presenter on the Afrikaans SABC radio station RSG, where he anchored daily sports shows. He was also a respected MultiChoice presenter with SuperSport.

Supersport posted a moving post on Facebook in his remembrance.

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''SuperSport is deeply saddened by the passing of beloved commentator and presenter, Johnny Davids. A cherished voice in our rugby and cricket coverage since 2012, Johnny will be profoundly missed by the entire SuperSport family. We send our most heartfelt condolences to the David's family and his friends during this incredibly difficult time.''

As seen in the post below:

More tributes have been pouring in after news of his death gained traction on Thursday.

See the post below:

Johnny Davids RSG and SuperSport career highlights

In a tribute from Radio Tygerberg, Davids was described as an “award-winning TV host, sports commentator, radio host and singer.”

“Our deepest condolences to his wife, children and relatives,” the post read.

VIA Head of Channel Azelia Morkel also spoke highly of Davids.

“He was, among other things, a respected SuperSport commentator and recently published his autobiographical book, Boytjie, an honest account of his journey from a difficult childhood to success and healing. He also had a successful music career,” Morkel said.

“Johnny was an exceptional person with a remarkable story of victory and hope. His passion for people and his ability to connect with farmers and viewers made him a welcome face on the channel. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Liezel, his three sons and extended family during this difficult time,” she added.

Johnny Davids has been remembered by colleagues after his untimely death on Thursday. Image:@jonnydavids

Source: Instagram

Social media tributes to Johnny Davids death

Many have taken to social media to share tributes on David’s page.

@Simon Wales:

“Your voice may be silent now, but the impact you made will continue to live in the hearts of those you reached. A humble presence, a genuine spirit, and a legacy that will inspire for years to come. Condolences to your family, friends and loved ones. You will be deeply missed.”

@Dean Diut:

“He was still sharing his gift right up until recently, performing and connecting with people. It reminds us how fragile life is. May his soul rest in peace.”

@Witr Poiy:

“Thinking of his wife, children and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort. He touched many lives in ways people will never forget.”

@Moptit Copl:

“Rest in peace, Johnny Davids. Thank you for everything you gave to us through your work and presence. Gone too soon.”

As seen in the post below:

His death comes after the passing of SuperSport commentator Phumlani Msibi in 2025. He interviewed top people in the Sports scene, including Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr., who recently mourned the death of Kaizer Chiefs legend Simon 'Bull' Lehoko, and Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza.

Chiefs mourn the death of Peter Mokotedi

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs paid tribute to the family of their former player Peter 'Pele' Mokotedi.

The South African legend was known for his dribbling skills, lightning speed and goal-scoring prowess during his time with Amakhosi.

Source: Briefly News