Kaizer Motaung has paid heartfelt tribute to the late Kaizer Chiefs legend Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko who died at the age of 74

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Vaal Professionals defender had reportedly battled age-related illnesses over the years before he passed on

Lehoko was part of the iconic 1981 quadruple-winning Chiefs squad and later coached Vaal Professionals to a Bob Save Superbowl title in 1994

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has paid tribute to the family of club legend Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko, who passed away in Sharpeville on Thursday.

The former Glamour Boys star died at the age of 74 after reportedly struggling with illnesses due to his old age over the years.

The Soweto giants have been a part of the player's life, as they donated a wheelchair to him in 2021, with his former teammates doing the honours.

Kaizer Chiefs mourn the death of club legend, Simon 'Bull' Lehoko, who died at the age of 74. Photo: @RestInpeacenews

Source: Twitter

Lehoko started his career at Real X20, his father's club, in the late 1960s before joining Vaal Professionals in 1971, where he made a name for himself.

Kaizer Chiefs were convinced by his performance at Vaal Professionals and signed him in 1978, where he featured for the club until 1985.

The Bull, as he's fondly called, was part of the Chiefs' side that won the quadruple in 1981 and was part of the South African national team during the dark days of apartheid in 1977.

Motaung pays tribute to Lehoko

Motaung released an official statement on the Kaizer Chiefs website to pay tribute to the club legend on Thursday.

"I am deeply heartbroken to hear of the passing of a true Kaizer Chiefs icon and dear friend, Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko," the Kaizer Chiefs chairman said.

"Our paths crossed many years ago — first as opponents, when he was still a promising youngster, and later as teammates after we brought him into the Amakhosi family in 1978. From that moment on, we shared countless unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch.

"On the field, Simon earned the nickname ‘Bull’ — and was a cornerstone of the Kaizer Chiefs defence during some of our most successful years — including the unforgettable 1981 season when we lifted four trophies."

The Amakhosi owner went on to narrate how generous and kind Lehoko was off the pitch and the impact he made, which extended beyond the club.

Kaizer Motaung pays tribute to Simon 'Bull' Lehoko after his death at age 74. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: UGC

"Off the field, Simon was the complete opposite of his fierce on-field persona — he was a gentle soul with a big heart and generous," he added.

"He never lost touch with his roots and remained devoted to uplifting his community. His impact extended beyond Kaizer Chiefs — notably when he guided Vaal Professionals to a historic Bob Save Superbowl triumph in 1994 as coach.

"The entire Kaizer Chiefs family feels the weight of this loss. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones during this time of sorrow.

"Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko made an indelible mark on the history of our club. His legacy is etched in gold and will live on for generations to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

