Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the death of club legend Jackie Masike, who died on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Masike is one of the top legends of the Glamour Boys, having represented the club in the 1980s and being one of the important players for the Soweto giants during that period.

The legendary defender's death came a few days after the Premier Soccer League giants announced the death of Peter 'Pele' Mokotedi, who also played alongside Masike in the 80s.

Chiefs announce death of Masike, send tribute to family

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to announce the passing of Masike on Friday evening.

"Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of the legendary Jackie Masike last night," the club stated.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, and we wish them strength and comfort in this time of grief.

"'Asinimali's' legacy as a Kaizer Chiefs great is undisputed, and his contribution to the history of our club will always be remembered and appreciated. May your soul rest in peace."

Reactions as Kaizer Chiefs announce Masike's death

BantuHolomisa said:

"Rest in Peace Jackie .You were one of many pillars of iKhosi for years. Uhambe kakuhle."

mokone_eddie wrote:

"Bro ASINAMALI!!! Rest easy big boy."

Stolomu reacted:

"Condolences to Masike family n Kaizer Chiefs(KC) on passing of legendary Jackie Masike. As a lifelong K C supporter, I fondly remember Jackie's exceptional defensive skills, which inspired my loyalty to the team. May his legacy live on, and his soul RIP #Amakhosi4Life"

NgomaneHopewell commented:

"My wish was to see our legends departing while the team does well, not at this point. But we believe, we are fearless, we will bounce back. May his soul rest in peace #Amakhosi4Life #RIPJackieMasike"

mashianej shared:

"One of the best players Chiefs had, he's one of the players who made me fall in love with this team. Rest in peace Ntate Masike, Bro Jackie💔🕊💐"

