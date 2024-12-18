South Africans were moved by a special moment a pair of Xhosa twins shared on social media

Nikita Muba shared a glimpse of her and her brother's journey through 2024 initiation camp

Social media users were in awe of the sacred moment and how the family upheld such powerful traditions

In the Xhosa culture, every boy has to go through initiation school in order to be considered a true man.

This is one of the ancient traditions kept and celebrated by many tribes around the African continent.

Lady goes through initiation school with brother

Mzansi appreciated the rawness of the Xhosa culture after a lady shared a glimpse of her brother's journey to manhood. This tradition's procedure is very sacred and must not be broadcast to the general public, which is why the movie Inxeba: The Wound was widely protested.

Nikita Muba showed another beautiful side to the tradition. As her brother's twin sister, they are considered to be one person. Therefore, she had to walk the journey with him.

Her genuine willingness to be by his side through it all is what moved Mzansi the most.

Mzansi in awe of lady going through initiation school with brother

Social media users praised the Xhosa culture for well-preserved culture:

@Thenjy said:

"The respect I have for Xhosas."

@Onele_Kwinana was moved:

"Bless you for upholding our traditions during these times."

@nomadadana was in awe of the beauty of the culture:

"Being Xhosa is so beautiful."

@Zizipho Teddybear Malinge shared:

"I had to do this with my brother."

@Simanye Maqungu loved the beautiful representation of the Xhosa culture:

"My heart just exploded."

@Babalwa❤🌈 explained:

"That's me, a twin girl. I was with him throughout the whole initiation process, even at his burial."

@MaDlamimi🔥💕🎀 wrote:

"I am Swati, but I love your culture."

@Pearl Nkomo commented:

"I'm not Xhosa, but I'm always excited to see such videos."

