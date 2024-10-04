An Arabic woman gagged Mzansi when she spoke isiXhosa perfectly as she announced that nobody could gossip about her in her presence

Hafsa went viral after social media users realised how well-spoken she was and how her accent matched with an ordinary isiXhosa-speaking person

TikTokkers could not believe their ears and sprinted to the comments section to try and comprehend what they had watched

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

IsiXhosa is one of South Africa's most popular languages, along with English, Afrikaans, and isiZulu. Many try to perfect the languages through tone, accent, and word pronunciation, but their true heritage shines through.

An Arabic lady stunned Mzansi when she addressed gossipmongers in isiXhosa. Image: @gafsa_awan

Source: TikTok

One Arabic lady stunned her followers when she calmly addressed a matter in isiXhosa, and she sounded like an ordinary lady from the Eastern Cape.

Arabic lady stuns Mzansi by speaking Xhosa

The Xhosa people have managed to make their heritage known and loved all over South Africa. Their clothes, food, humour, and spirit of Ubuntu are celebrated throughout Mzansi.

The citizens of Mzansi are blessed to indulge in the various cultural traditions of every tribe, whether it be Pedi, Sesotho, or Ndebele. An Arabic lady who has been living in South Africa for a very long time had the opportunity to study Xhosa women.

Her mannerisms, accent and attitude were spot on as she warned gossipmongers not to be shady around her:

"If you think of gossiping about me in isiXhosa and think that I won't hear you? Shame. "

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by Xhosa speaking Arabic lady

Social media users were stunned by an Arabic lady speaking isiXhosa:

@Visualdiaryᥫ᭡ was confused for a moment:

"I had to turn up the volume because I was like, why do I understand Arabic?"

@ghost learned the hard way:

"I stopped assuming that non-Xhosa speaking people can't understand me ever since pointed a knife at me and said, 'Ek se, ithini laweyi?'"

@2324 was impressed:

"I love when they do that."

@Boitumelo Leboea shared:

"This happened to me in the taxi and assumed I was my friend's wife, yoh I was defeated."

@Ta Khwezi noticed:

"She mastered the accent."

@Mgowo Continua felt proud:

"I love being Xhosa."

@ShakaXhosa12 named the lady:

"You're not my friend anymore, I'm calling you sisi."

@ChumaDunj appreciated SA's diversity:

"I love my country so much."

@Lisa Rulashe🌺💖George refused to believe her eyes and ears:

"Yho! I keep looking at you closely; I'm like, no, you're Xhosa who's light in complexion. Girl, even your accent."

@Ryan commented:

"I hear my people, but I don't see my people."

@sibomakubalo explained:

"I have a cousin who's half-Indian. The shock on people's faces when she speaks isiXhosa."

@sbeko wrote:

"Mzansi surely is a melting pot."

Nanny holds isiXhosa lesson with white toddler

Briefly News also reported that a local lady looking after a white toddler shared a video of their isiXhosa lesson that left many people entertained. The video shows the nanny asking the toddler to say body part names in the native language, which she aced.

Social media users were quite impressed to see how good she did, with some also detailing that they were not aware what some of the body parts were in isiXhosa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News