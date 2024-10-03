A local lady looking after a white toddler shared a video of their isiXhosa lesson that left many people entertained

The video shows the nanny asking the toddler to say body part names in the native language, which she aced

Social media users were quite impressed to see how good she did, with some also detailing that they were not aware what some of the body parts were in iSixhosa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA nanny holds an isiXhosa lesson with a toddler, leaving many people touched. Image: @sphokie_m85

Source: TikTok

A lady looking after a young baby named Kai was praised for her teaching skills after sharing a viral video in which she taught her isiXhosa.

The viral clip attracted 1.1M views, 193K likes, and 5.4K comments after the hun shared it under her TikTok handle @sphokie_m85.

The teacher and student interaction

In the video, the teacher asks Kai what a chair is in isiXhosa before moving to body parts, which she aced like a pro. The lady also hyped her in the native language and body gestures with each question she answered.

Watch the video below:

SA's touched by the video of the duo

After seeing the video, social media users graced the feed with beautiful messages showing love to the isiXhosa-speaking baby student and the teacher.

User @Gmax shared:

"Xhosa nannies have done a splendid job in the EC. Im proud of all of them. They have united the nation.🥰🥰."

User @Liry said:

"This child will grow up with love and respect in her heart for people of colour. Enkosi mama 🥺🙏❤️."

User @Hi commented:

"Adorable !! One lucky child who will be able to speak an African language 🥰."

User @Chilufya❤️❤️🇿🇲 added:

"Her motivation to learn is the reactions from the teacher ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️that's it."

User @Ofentse ♡ noted:

"Proof that kids can learn any language and accent at a young age 🥰

User @lebza 😍 detailed:

"This child is so clever💯 and you're a great teacher sisi❤️💯keep up the good work🙏."

Mzansi woman scolds a white toddler in isiXhosa after making a mess

In another Briefly News article, a TikTok video of a woman scolding a white toddler in isiXhosa left the online community in stitches.

The woman asked the toddler to fetch a boom in the native language, and he followed as he was told.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News