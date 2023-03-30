A lady was scolding a white baby in isiXhosa about his annoying habit, and people were thoroughly amused

The video of the little boy's reaction to the woman had many people in awe of how good he is at following instructions

Many peeps were in tears over the cute kid, and the video got thousands of likes and views

A video on TikTok showed one lady disciplining a toddler. The video amused people as the white lady spoke in isiXhosa to a white kid.

A woman told a white toddler to clean his mess, and he followed all her instructions to the tee. Image: @anellevoyi101

The clip left many people gushing as the toddler quickly did what the lady wanted. Many people thought the interaction was sweet.

SA TikTokker tells white baby what to do in isiXhosa

A TikTok by @anellevoyi101 shows a little kid being told off for always being messy. In the video, the kid looks guilty as he gets told that he always misplaces everything.

The video was a hit because the kid was white, and the lady speaking to him told him to bring the broom in isiXhosa. The video ended with the kid doing as he was told.

South Africans are in stitches over cute interaction

People love to see the trouble that kids get into, and many thought the toddler was adorable. Online users commented on the video with jokes about the kid's reaction.

@nqobile149 commented:

"Makaye esikoleni (He must go to school)."

@lollylwara15 commented:

"Yafihla ke yena (He likes to hide things)."

@khunji1:Akawuthandi commented:

"Umtshayelo u Danxaza ( Danxaza really loves that broom)."

@nontobeko_sk:a

"And uyawuthanda umshayelo u danxaza xem (and he really likes that broom shame)."

@dalibuts commented:

"Love him."

Source: Briefly News