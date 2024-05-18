Oscar Mbo showed fans his latest collaboration with a well-known brand originally from France

The musician managed to get himself a partnership with a huge international luxury alcohol brand

Many fans were delighted by Oscar Mbo's major achievement, and they were more than happy to gush over him

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Oscar Mbo showed off his latest big win. The musician secured a partnership with a major alcohol company.

Oscar Mbo scored a D'ussé partnership, and fans were delighted on his behalf. Image: Instagram / @oscarmbo / Getty Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

Oscar Mbo revealed to his fans that he did some work with D'ussé. Fans could not stop raving about Oscar Mbo.

Oscar Mbo works with D'ussé Cognac

In a post on TikTok, Oscar Mbo showed fans that he did some work with Oscar Mbo. The musician describes the partnership as an exciting journey that will celebrate his life's greatest moments in a premium way. He promised there was more to come with the French company. See the post by clicking here.

Oscar Mbo fans love D'ussé deal

Many supporters congratulated Oscar Mbo's collab with an international brand. Peeps expressed their admiration since Oscar got the major deal.

Read netizens' comments below:

@Dingswayo_N guessed the deal was worth it:

"Money, money."

@setlharetee was delighted:

"Is about time it comes to kasi yoh!"

chiefkiller_rsa said:

"Oscar Mbo, bhut’wamina! Congratulations and God Bless."

PhutyM gushed:

"Wow, congratulations,it's been a year of blessings after blessings. Groovy goes Premium!"

vinny.9000 applauded:

"You can't tell me this grootman isn't the best model in Mzansi."

Tony Wa Africa added:

"Ka nnete Oscar ke Jesu, bona fela."

@Mr_BakangM was chuffed:

"Good endorsement."

Cassper makes Toss ambassador for his booze brand

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest introduces the first official ambassador of his Billiato drink on his timeline. The musician-turned-businessman announced that Toss is the new ambassador of his alcohol brand.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper posted stunning pics taken from the first official photoshoot the artist did. Toss is one of the many celebs who appeared in the first Billiato TV advert together with the rapper

Peeps took to Cassper's comment section and shared that it looks like he recreated Tupac's "Becoming Clean" shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News