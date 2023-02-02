Cassper Nyovest announced on social media that he made Toss the first official ambassador for his luxury liqueur brand, Billiato

The rapper-turned-businessman posted the stunning photoshoot Todd did and many claimed they recreated 2 Pac's "Becoming Clean" shoot

Toss also featured in the first advert Cass did for his alcoholic drink, which featured prominent Mzansi celebs

Cassper Nyovest introduces the first official ambassador of his Billiato drink on his timeline. The musician-turned-businessman announced that Toss is the new ambassador of his alcohol brand.

Cassper Nyovest announced that Toss is the official ambassador for his alcoholic brand. Image: @casspernyovest, @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Cassper announces Toss as Billiato's first official ambassador

Taking to Twitter, Cassper posted stunning pics taken from the first official photoshoot the artist did. Toss is one of the many celebs who appeared in the first Billiato TV advert together with the rapper. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce our first brand ambassador, TOSS!"

Mzansi says the photo shoot was inspired by late rapper 2 Pac

Peeps took to Cassper's comment section and shared that it looks like he recreated Tupac's "Becoming Clean" shoot.

@StumashSA said:

"The art direction was inspired by 2Pac."

@Kabzinkabzz_sa wrote:

"Congratulations to him!!"

@LeeMajikija commented:

"This is a cool salute to 2Pac too. This is dope."

@SimonSephapo said:

"You also need a female ambassador, in my humble opinion, to cater for both gender market representation. Wa itse go yang mo spacing but I know you'll deliver in no distant future. Danko Mufasa."

@bhekiSibanyoni0 wrote:

"This makes perfect sense."

@Babeswitdaheat said:

"I personally love this pic. It's saying: "I finally made it" and he's just basking in gratefulness. Love it."

@BernieBrad added:

"Recreating Pac's 'Becoming Clean' shoot. This is hard! PAUSE. Big pause!!"

Source: Briefly News