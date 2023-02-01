Mzansi musician Zahara is expected to open up and share her life with Mzansi in her highly-anticipated reality show

As I Rise will make its debut on SABC 1 on Saturday, 4 February and the singer is expected to share some of her success stories and challenges in the music industry

The Loliwe hitmaker was allegedly not paid all the money she made from the debut album, which the star said is one of the things that drove her to drink herself to "death"

Zahara's new show is set to debut on SABC 1 on Saturday, 4 February. The singer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

Zahara is expected to open up about her challenges in the entertaainment space. Image: @zaharasa

She nearly lost her multi-million rand house and she's reportedly been battling booze for a minute.With all the wrong things going on in her life, the star is expected to open up her life to Mzansi.

The reality show is set t take viewers on a journey behind the success and challenges faced by the Loliwe hitmaker. Zahara - As I Rise will premiere on the public broadcaster at 7.30pm.

Zahara says her journey has not been easy

ZAlebs reports that the musician shared that her journey in the entertainment industry has not been easy. She shared that she has been betrayed and frustarted and on top of that she had to mourn her brother. The singer reportedly said all her challenges drove her to "drink myself to death".

Zahara was allegedly not paid all her money for her smash debut album Loliwe by her former record label. She is expected to also address those allegations in her new show. and also give Mzansi a VIP seat to some of her gigs.

