Lady Du has taken to social media to share that she puts her daughter, Mia, first and makes sure her school runs don't clash with her gigs

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker shared that she makes sure that she spends as musch time as possible with Mia and takes her to school in the morning

Peeps took to the stunner's comment section and praised her for being a good mother with some adding that they've seen her taking her kid to school

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady Du is putting her bundle of joy first. The Amapiano artist took to her timeline to share that she has managed to have her wrok schedule revolve around her kid, Mia.

Lady Du shared that she puts her daughter first. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The stunner shared that she ensures that she spends as musch time as possible with her daughter and puts her needs first. Taking to Twitter, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker revealed that she takes her daughter to school everyday and fetch her after school.

Lady Du said she took a decision to only take gigs on weekends or on days that don't clash with Mia's school runs, adding that her day starts at five in the morning, reports TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's post

Social media users took to Lady Du's comment section to applaud her for putting her daughter first and being a good mother.

@BennyTshwarelo commented:

"Nje, I appreciate your effort."

@Mologeco said:

"Do y’all get gigs during the week in the morning kante? I always thought y’all only work during the day and at night."

@Lush_Beauty1 wrote:

"Mommy duties. Putting our babies first."

@BraveMahlodi said:

"School runs are a way to bond with our kids, you actually get to hear even what they do at school. You are doing well, Mama."

@thabangmasheleA commented:

"You're living a different life now. You're an inspiration to the youth."

@bash_shabalala said:

"That's the spirit, Lady!"

@too_posh_to wrote:

"Or it could be an afternoon gig that clashes with her daughter's knock off time."

@jayboo_16071 added:

"That's true, I once saw you at Dragon City with your daughter after school, just was shy to come greet you."

Lady Du shows off her BMW

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has taken to her timeline to show off her stunning ride. The yanos artist shared that she has been working hard on customising her classic ride, the BMW 325i.

The German machine is synonymous with township life in South Africa and yanos artists such as DJ Maphorisa and late DJ Sumbody own the golden oldie. Car drifters also prefer the car because of its balance on the road. Taking to Instagram, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker posted a stunning pic of her Gusheshe.

Social media users took to the star's comment section on the picture-sharing app and told her how much they love the car. Many praised the vocalist for customising her ride, popularly known as 'Ithemba Lamahumusha' in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News