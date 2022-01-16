Who is Lori Jenkins? Age, family, attorney, sentence, what did she do?

Lori Jenkins is not a new name to the news headlines. She is the mother of Nikko Jenkins, a convicted four-time killer. Like her son, Lori is in prison serving a 10 year federal sentence for being an accessory in a felony. Judge Battalion added five to six years to her sentence.

The Jenkins’ family is considered one of the deadliest families in the US. Seven family members have been convicted of at least one crime to another. Shockingly, some sources state that the number is actually 38 and not 7. For instance, Lori is in prison for buying the ammunition used by her son in his killing spree. Despite being convicted of the felony, she has, time after time, denied any involvement.

Lori Jenkins’ biography

She was reportedly born in the United States of America. Considering she is a highly private individual, she has kept most of her personal matters under wraps. In this case, her parents' names, schools she attended, and siblings, if any, remain unknown.

How old is Lori Jenkins?

She was born in 1970. However, the day and month of her birth are not known. As of 2022, Lori Jenkins' age is 51 or 52 years.

Who is Lori Jenkins’ husband?

She has never been legally married. However, she was in a relationship with a man named David Magee. Interestingly, they never became a couple despite being in a relationship that led to the birth of six children. David Magee and Lori Jenkins reportedly raised their kids in a troubled and crime-infested environment.

Sadly, David A. Magee passed away in 2009. During the time of his death, Magee was a convicted felon. Additionally, he was charged with terroristic threats.

Lori Jenkins’ children

Despite her family being branded as one of the most troubled bloodlines in history, Lori is a proud mother of six. She gave birth to one son and five daughters. Out of the six children, only four are known. They are known majorly for being convicted criminals.

Their names are Nikko, Erica, Melonie, and Lori ‘Lolo’ Sayles. The rest have kept their lives away from the public eye. Probably, they do not associate much with their convicted family members who are serving various jail sentences in prison.

What did Lori Jenkins do?

As mentioned earlier, Lori Jenkins from Omaha is a convicted felon. She is currently serving a 10-year federal sentence in jail for an accessory felony. How did she end in prison, though? One may ask.

She is allegedly the person who bought the murder weapon used to murder her victims. According to the records, she purchased the guns herself. Shortly after his release in 2013, Nikko used the weapon to kill four innocent people.

The names of his victims are Juan Uribe-Pena, Curtis Bradford, Jorge C. Cajiga-Ruiz, and Andrea Kruger. After a lengthy trial, Nikko was finally handed a death penalty sentence for the gruesome crimes he committed plus an additional 450 years sentence for weapon charges. He is among the few criminals on death row in Nebraska with a horrifying criminal history.

Lori was connected to his sons’ crimes for being an accomplice. She allegedly helped him commit the crimes when she reportedly bought the weapons he used to accomplish his crimes. Also, she concealed the evidence of purchasing the weapons used by her son.

This is what she had to say in court regarding her alleged involvement and son's gruesome murders,

I never got rid of evidence for anyone, I didn’t buy ammunition for Nikko Jenkins. I’ve never let anyone use my guns; I have them for my own protection.

She added,

I am sorry for all the victims, I’m sorry for everything, but I confess. I confess my sin. I am not responsible for his actions. The only thing that links me to this is that he is my son.

Lori Jenkins’ sentence

In 2015, Lori was convicted for two accessory counts. First, the state prosecutors charged her for hiding the records of the purchase of the weapons used by Nikko to kill four people. Secondly, she helped dispose of the clothes with gun residue on them. For these two crimes, she will be in prison until 2028.

The clothes belonged to Christine Bordeaux, who unknowingly helped her son commit the crime. She was in the company of Erika. Christine eventually testified against the Jenkins’ siblings.

Where is Lori Jenkins?

She is currently in prison, serving a 10-year federal sentence. Her judgement was read at the Douglas County District Court. Later, Judge Peter Battalion added 5 to 6 years more to her sentence. So, hopefully, she will be free in 2028. Unfortunately, Lori Jenkins' attorney is yet to appeal the ruling or publicly speak about it.

Lori Jenkins has become a popular name in the courtrooms. The mother of the notorious criminal, Nikko, is serving time in prison for being an accomplice in her son’s shooting rampage. She is said to have concealed the evidence connecting her son to the heinous murders.

