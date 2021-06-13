Sharon Mobley Stow's age, children, wife, divorce, pics, worth

Sharon Mobley Stow has paved a successful path of her own as a medical nurse. She is better known as the ex-wife of the infamous CNN reporter, Jim Acosta. The Acosta vs Trump fiasco went viral in 2018, and since then, everybody wants to know who the edgy reporter's wife is. This article details all of the fascinating information about Jim Acosta's wife.

Hartley is one of Sharon Mobley Stow and Acosta's daughters in June 2017. To the right is Jim Acosta's son, Peter, in 2016.

Source: Instagram

Before the divorce, Sharon was a devoted mother who joined her husband in his red carpet events. After they parted, the glitzy lifestyle changed. Her husband was already a very popular CNN reporter when Jim Acosta and Trump's press conference sparked global interest. The world immediately rushed to check who Jim Acosta's family is. Let us find out more.

She has chosen a life away from the limelight as a celebrity wife. Therefore, nothing much is known about her. However, there are a few exciting details about Jim Acosta's ex-wife that you may find very interesting.

Full name: Sharon Mobley Stow

Sharon Mobley Stow Date of birth: 26th December 1970

26th December 1970 Place of birth: USA

USA Age: 51 years old (as of 2021)

51 years old (as of 2021) Career: Nurse

Nurse Nationality: American

American Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: 3

3 Height: 5ft 5 inches

Sharon Mobley Stow and Jim Acosta first met while studying in college. Jim was attending media communication courses. By the time they graduated in 1993, they had already dated for a few years. Plans of purchasing a property and having children were on the horizon.

Sharon Stow's age

Sharon was born on December 26, 1970, in Severna Park, Maryland, United States, and that makes her 51 years of age at the time of writing this. Kent W Stow, her father and Joy Jonson, her mother, are both retired. Michelle Marie Stow (sister) and Steven Stow (brother) are her two siblings.

Sharon Mobley Stow pictures are difficult to find as she lives out of the spotlight.

Source: Facebook

She was born, raised, and educated in America. She attended a medical high school in Maryland. She went to James Madison University in Virginia, USA, after graduating. She is a nurse with a bachelor's degree and extensive experience in the medical field.

Sharon and Jim Acosta's children

The mother of three children is a professional practitioner with many years of medical experience. The father, Acosta, is a famous CNN reporter. They have a daughter named Hartley and a son, Peter. They have not revealed the name of the third child to the public.

Sharon and Jim Acosta's divorce

A year after graduation, the college sweethearts exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony. Close friends, colleagues, and family members attended the Carmichel United Methodist Church ceremony in Queenstown, Maryland.

After 24 years of marriage, the CNN journalist filed for divorce in 2017. According to reports, the couple split in early 2017, despite the fact that the divorce proceedings officially began on July 6, 2017, at the Charles County District Court.

Sharon Mobley Stow and Jim Acosta have three children.

Source: Instagram

The man is hardly ever seen with a partner by his side, so people wonder, is Jim Acosta gay? Sharon Mobley Acosta is listed as his spouse from 1999 to 2017 on Jim Acosta's bio. After their separation, the public has not seen him with another spouse. Pictures of Jim Acosta's wife are difficult to find due to her private life.

Sharon Mobley stow's net worth

Her net worth is believed to be $2 million. She amassed her fortune during her profession as a nurse. A registered nurse earns around $56.57 per hour and $117 670 per year, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sharon is a single mother of three and a career lady. She struggled following the divorce, but she eventually recovered.

Jim and Sharon have remained silent about the reasons for their divorce. The family lived in a three-bedroom house worth $600,000 in Maryland before the separation. The luxurious house was purchased long before the couple's three children were born.

At 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 80 kg, Jim Acosta's height and weight are that of a short to mid level person.

Source: Instagram

According to Maryland records, she was licensed as a professional nurse on the 14th of September 2015. She has worked in several reputable hospitals in Maryland, USA. She continues to live her life out of the spotlight while raising their children. Jim continues his journey as a CNN reporter.

