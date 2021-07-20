Alexis Stewart: 10 things you did not know about Martha Stewart's only daughter

Alexis Stewart is an American author and media personality popularly known as the only daughter of Martha Stewart. She is the host of Whatever with Alexis and Jenifer, a talk show that airs on SiriusXM radio. Undeniably, Alexis has had quite an interesting life worth knowing.

Alexis, like her celebrity mother, has been in the limelight since childhood. However, little is known about her. For instance, is she a mother? Who is her husband or boyfriend? What else does she do for a living besides being a media personality? These are some of the questions crisscrossing in the minds of her fans and admirers.

10 things you did not know about Alexis Stewart

Over the years, Martha Stewart's daughter has become a fan favourite because of her prowess on TV and radio. As a result, many of them are eager to learn more about her. Here are ten thrilling facts about her life worth knowing:

1. She was born and raised in the US

Alexis was born on 27th September 1965. At the time of writing, Alexis Stewart’s age is 55 years. Interestingly, she is the only child in her family. The names of Alexis Stewart’s parents are Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart. Unfortunately, her father is deceased; he passed on in 1990.

2. Alexis was once married to an attorney

Is Alexis Stewart married? Currently, Alexis is single. However, she was once married to her ex-husband John Cuti. Professionally, her ex-husband is a certified lawyer.

They tied the knot on September 26th 1997, in a Courthouse. Alexis Stewart's wedding was such a blast, owing to the support of her mother. On that day, Martha arranged for exclusive cakes and flowers and made sure that the wedding lunch was held at Jean Georges on Central Park West.

Their marriage life was smooth at first. But, unfortunately, it did not last long, and the couple separated in 2003. Her divorce was finalized in 2004.

3. She is a true definition of beauty with brains

The 55-year-old is learned. Considering her well-off background, Alexis attended the best schools in the US. First, she attended Putney School, graduating in 1983. Later, she proceeded to Barnard College at Columbia University, where she earned her BA in English.

4. Her journey in radio began in 2005

What does Alexis Stewart do for a living? The first time she sat behind a microphone was in 2005. She began her professional journey as a host at SIRIUS Satellite Radio. The broadcasting company is based in Washington DC, and its founder is Jennifer C. Witz. She is the host of Whatever, a talk show that airs on SIRIUS for two hours between 5 pm and 7 pm.

5. Martha's daughter is a millionaire

How much is Alexis Stewart worth? Alexi's fans want to know her net worth and overall lifestyle since she lives lavishly with her kids. She allegedly has an estimated net worth of around $1 million.

However, she is yet to come public about her wealth. So, it is fair to say that Alexis Stewart's net worth is still under review. On the other hand, her mother is worth $400 million.

6. She is a multi-talented lady

Besides being a media personality, Stewart is a blogger and author. Notably, the mother of two has published one book already. The title of the book is Whateverland: Learning to Live Here. The book is co-authored by Jennifer Koppelman Hutt.

Also, her mother revealed through a tweet that her daughter owns a blog. Usually, Alexis Stewart's blog specializes in parenting, cooking tips, and photography.

7. Alexis is a mother of two

The American TV Show Host is a mother of two; Jude Stewart (born on March 8, 2011) and Truman Stewart (born on March 6, 2012). Who is the father of Alexis Stewart's baby?

The children were born through In vitro fertilization (IVF). Alexis tried having her biological children, but it didn't push through fertility issues. Currently, she lives a happy life with her children in America.

8. She prefers to lead a low-key life

Stewart is not active on social media. The mother of two prefers to live a low-key life when it comes to her personal life. Thus, the social media accounts on social media are not hers; they are pseudo accounts. That said, Alexis Stewart Instagram account does not exist.

9. Alexis Stewart is a business-oriented lady

The 55-year-old is somehow a diversified person. Besides being a media personality and author, she is also into business. For instance, she is the owner of the Bridgehampton Motel property and East Hampton Gym. Also, she is the co-owner of Sag Harbor Gym in Bridgehampton.

10. Her book is somehow hilarious

Alexis Stewart’s book, Whateverland: Learning to Live Here, is hilarious and inspires sympathy for her. The book describes her experience as she grows up in a celebrity background. Contrary to the expectations of many, her childhood memories were not the best as expected by many.

Alexis Stewart is, undoubtedly, an inspiration to many. Despite the various setbacks she has encountered in her life, she keeps her head high. The mother of two has already achieved a lot but she does not seem to stop sooner.

