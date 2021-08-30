Since the invention of social media and the ever-new platforms for communicating, the world has become a global village. With just a click of a button, one can find anything about anyone in any place in the world. Lance Stewart's net worth has increasingly grown from his career on social media. Through his rib-cracking videos, he became a celebrity in the blink of an eye.

The American prankster rose to fame by creating blogs, prank videos and reaction videos. He made his iconic debut on Vine and was known as Lance210. The Youtuber has since amassed a substantial following that grows each day. So, who is Lance Stewart engaged to? Find out this and more.

Lance Stewart profile summary

Birth name: Lance Joseph Stewart

Nickname: Lance210

Date of Birth: 20th June 1996

Lance Stewart age: 25 years as of 2021

Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Body build: Athletic

Lance Stewart height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 70kg or 154.5 lbs

Nationality: American

Residence: Woodbury, New Jersey

Parents: Bruce and Nina Stewart

Siblings: Sabrina Stewart

Spouse: Julia Summer

Occupation: Youtuber, social media personality

Ethnicity: Mixed

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Dark brown

Marital status: Engaged

Education: Delsea high School

Net worth: Approximately $1.98 million

Lance Stewart Instagram: lance210

Lance Stewart twitter: Lance210

Lance Stewart biography

The celebrity was born on 20th June 1996 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His age is 25 years as of 2021. So where does Lance Stewart live? The Youtuber was raised in Franklinville, New Jersey and currently resides in Woodbury, New Jersey, United States of America.

Lance Stewart's family, consisting of parents Bruce and Nina Stewart and an elder sister Sabrina, has Irish and Italian ancestry. He attended Delsea High school as far as his education is concerned.

Did Lance Stewart attend college?

The prankster initially wanted to pursue higher education; however, he had no idea of what he wanted to pursue. So, he opted to continue with his work on social media, and according to him, it paid out.

Lance Stewart wife

The social media personality dated Elizabeth Hurst from 2013 to 2018 until they decided to call it quits. The comedian was love-struck again, getting together with Julia Summer, who lives in New Jersey. She is a TikTok personality and a content creator; the two got engaged in May 2020.

Career

The prankster became famous through Vine, where he started posting funny videos and then moved to YouTube as a vlogger and a prankster. With an array of rib-cracking videos circling the internet, Joseph boasts of two YouTube channels; on one, he releases his infamous prank videos and on the other, he posts his vlogs.

In 2015, Joseph was nominated for a Shorty Award in the Videographer and Comedian category. Some of his popular videos on his YouTube channel include:

Dad vs Son (GONE WRONG)He Caught Us

Giant Candy Store In My House

The Ouija Board Challenge

How tall is Lance Stewart?

The prankster is 5 foot 7 inches; he has a muscular physique with peculiar sharp facial features and enjoys swimming and working out, which spells out where he gets his build.

Lance Stewart net worth

From his immense subscriptions and a considerable following, he has won himself incredible endorsements and advertisements. These generally come with a fat paycheck. He's estimated to be worth $5 million from his various sources of income.

He loves driving around flashy cars, his most favourite being his Audi R8. For his dad's 50th birthday, he bought him a brand new car being a Corvette z06.

Being the most famous in his family, Lance Stewart has proved that one can make it through funny videos and a staggering following on social media. Citing his net worth, he makes more than meeting his needs. We only expect more hilarious moments from the millionaire lighting up the moment with him being his silly self.

