YouTube is a platform that has created space for people to post content and still earn from it. One such person is Judy Ward, better known online as the Angry Grandma. She is an American YouTube star who mainly posts reactions, rants, and prank videos to her Angry Grandma YouTube channel. Over the years, she has garnered many subscribers and followers across her channel and other social media platforms. This article has info about her life, how she started her career, age, and other interesting things you would love to know.

The American YouTube star, Angry Grandma. Photo: @Ward

Source: Instagram

How old is Angry Grandma? Judy was born on February 18, 1944, in the United States. She is 77 years as of 2021. She holds American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. For many years, she lived alone. However, when old age started knocking, she moved into another apartment to live with her grandson, Jacob. It is through her interactions with Jacob that she learnt about being a YouTuber. Luckily, Jacob assisted her in creating her YouTube channel.

Angry Grandma's profile

Real Name: Judy Ward

Judy Ward Online Name: Angry Grandma

Angry Grandma Profession: YouTube Star

YouTube Star Angry Grandma age : 77 years old

: 77 years old Birth Sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Birth Date: February 18, 1944

February 18, 1944 Birth Place: United States

United States Country: United States

United States Gender: Female

Female Lucky Number: 11

11 Birth Sign Duality: Assertive

Assertive Opposite Sign: Leo

Leo Martial Status: Single

Angry Grandma's personal life and bio

A famous American YouTube star who primarily posts reactions, rants, and prank videos. Photo: @Ward

Source: Instagram

She is one of 12 siblings, and their parents died a long time ago. Judy is a funny grandma but entertaining at the same time. She has two granddaughters who are Carolina and Shelby. She also owned a dog named Dash; unfortunately, it passed away due to old age. Unfortunately, details about the whereabouts of her siblings are not provided.

Angry Grandma and YouTube

After Jacob assisted her in creating her channel on April 22, 2010, she mainly started posting posts reactions, rants, and prank videos. Over the years, the channel has garnered over 320k subscribers. Even though the channel was created in 2010, the first video was uploaded on January 2, 2013.

Angry Grandma's pranks

Is Angry Grandma still alive? Yes, she is still alive and going about her pranks. Angry and Jacob derive their stories and pranks from their daily lives. For instance, Jake pranks his grandmom a lot, making her get Angry even more. They continuously make funny videos and post them on her YouTube channel. Her usual character is what makes her stand out from other entertainers and gain much popularity and fame. Besides Jake, she is also pranked a lot by her other granddaughters.

What is Angry Grandma really like? She portrays her usual character, which makes her funny and stands out from the rest. She is also fond of eating chips and candy, smoking cigarettes, watching TV, going to the store, and getting her own back. She has over 200 videos on her channel, and this is one thing that keeps her occupied and happy. One of her awesome pranks is the angry grandma weather report.

Angry Grandma's net worth

The Grandma's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million - $5 million. Photo: @Ward

Source: Instagram

The Grandma's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million - $5 million. Her primary source of income is from YouTube, where she is a successful YouTube Star. Her YouTube videos have been seen over 80 million times.

Above is everything you would love to know about Angry Grandma. She is a famous American YouTube star who primarily posts reactions, rants, and prank videos on her Angry Grandma channel. She has accrued over 320,000 subscribers on her channel. She has defied all the odds associated with old age and has joined the world of YouTubers.

READ ALSO: Uveka Rangappa’s age, husband, family, career, profile, where is she?

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on June 28, 2021, about Uveka Rangappa's bio. Who is Uveka Rangappa? She is a seasoned South African journalist and currently works at eNCA as the NewsLink anchor.

Why is she popular? Despite being a busy working mom, she uses any chance she gets to do charity work by distributing food to the less fortunate across the country.

Source: Briefly.co.za