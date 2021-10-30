Lena the Plug: age, real name, boyfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Hollywood drama and controversies are not new. We have many celebrities who are known for their controversies simply because of their opinions, sexuality, or fame. Lena the Plug is one celebrity who is known for such controversies. Despite rubbing most people the wrong way, she has never been shy in expressing herself, even if it means being in the wrong. But who is she? Would you please keep reading for better insight?

Lena the Plug, born Lena Nersesian, is a famous YouTuber best known for her bold lifestyle and fitness vlogs. Photo: @lena.the.mom

Lena the Plug has her wild stories, most of which end up enraging most people online. She has been in not one but several controversies. Even more frustrating for fans is the manner she deals with scandals. Here is everything you should know about these scandals, her life, and her relationship.

Lena the Plug’s bio

Lena the Plug was born in a very strict Christian family that forbid watching some shows like Boy Meets World. Photo: @lena.the.mom

Most of Lena Nersesian’s profiles state that the online digital personality was born on 1st July 1991 in a strict Christian family in California. She is currently 30 years old.

Her folks, who are of Armenian descent, raised her with a Christian perspective of life. During her first YouTube video titled Hi, I’m Lena the Plug, she revealed that watching a show like Boy Meets World was taboo and could have landed her in trouble.

After graduating from high school, she enrolled at the University of California and graduated in 2013 with a Psychology degree. Although she wanted to pursue a post-graduate degree in psychology, it was costly for her.

So, instead, she chose to relocate to Sweden to study at Lund University. After spending one year in a small town in the South of Sweden, close to Copenhagen, Denmark, she returned to America.

Lena the Plug is a psychology graduate. Although she wanted to advance with her postgraduate studies, unfortunately it was costly, so she backed down. Photo: @lena.the.mom

She did a couple of odd jobs before landing her first social media job at Arsenic. She was baptized Lena the Plug when working at Arsenic. After some time, she became a Snapchat model before proceeding to open her YouTube channel.

Lena Nersesian’s career

The internet’s growth has led to new digital trends that enable most people to make a living out of them. Some of such individuals are content creators like Nersesian. She works as a YouTuber in her self-titled YouTube channel.

She opened the account in August 2016 and started sharing fitness videos. Over time, she began sharing lifestyle videos. Her lifestyle-based vlogs and fitness tutorials went viral, earning her massive popularity.

At the moment, Lena the Plug’s YouTube channel has 1.63 million subscribers. However, this is not her only social media platform. She also earns from her other social media accounts like Instagram.

Lena the Plug opened her YouTube channel back in August 2016. She quickly garnered a following, which today stands at 1.63 million. Photo: @lena.the.mom

Back when she was starting her content creation career, she was on every social platform. We are talking Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the likes. However, her accounts would constantly be flagged and deleted for violating several community guidelines.

Lena the Plug’s porn studios offer

Porn studios allegedly approached her to do porn. But, despite having friends who did porn, she revealed she was not comfortable doing it. So, she declined the offer and explained still in her first YouTube video that she had no intention of doing porn.

Who is Lena Nersesian’s boyfriend?

It is Adam Grandmaison. The two started dating in 2016. However, one year into their relationship, they had already caused a stir online. In January 2017, the beauty revealed that she allowed her best friend Emily to be intimate with her boyfriend.

Lena the Plug's boyfriend is Adam Grandmaison. They have a daughter together, Parker Grandmaison. Photo: @lena.the.mom

In the age-restricted video titled I Let My Best Friend Have Sex With My Boyfriend, Lena revealed she did not feel any way because Emily knew every single bit of her sex life. Nevertheless, fans did not have it.

They were quick to condemn her for her behavior. Nevertheless, this was not the first time these two lovebirds were facing online criticism. Earlier on, the two had promised to release their sex tape if both their channels surpassed 1 million subscribers.

Although she chose to look at the fun side of her statements, fans were taken back. However, it was an experience for her, just as she reveals like one she had in her campus days with a girl.

Who is Lena Nersesian’s daughter?

Lena the Plug's 11-month old daughter, Parker Ann Nersesian Grandmaison. Photo: @lena.the.mom

The controversial YouTuber has a daughter, Parker Ann Nersesian Grandmaison, with Adam. The two have never been shy about flaunting their cute daughter on their social media accounts. They often post pictures of them traveling or spending time together.

Lena the Plug is an American YouTuber who is infamous for her wild stories and scandals. She is also a mother to her daughter Parker Grandmaison and partner to her boyfriend, Adam Grandmaison.

