Queen Latifah set the president for female vocalists to enter and dominate the previously masculine hip-hop scene, breaking boundaries set up by gender stereotypes with her hit single U.N.I.T.Y. in 1999. Not only has this superstar excelled in her music career, but she is also a prominent and talented actress, earning herself a star on Hollywood's Walk of fame in 2006. The vivacious Hollywood and hip-hop star celebrated her greatest accomplishment with the love of her life, Eboni Nichols, with the birth of her son Rebel in 2019, and Briefly has all the insights.

Queen Latifah's first hit single, U.N.I.T.Y., sold over a million copies worldwide, earning the Queen her place in the hip-hop scene. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

This legend has won 35 awards and received 95 nominations in her career; find out how she accomplished it all with Briefly.

Queen Latifah's profile

Full name: Dana Elaine Owens

Nickname: Queen Latifah

Famous for: creating an avenue for females in hip-hop

Gender: Female

Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey

Date of birth: 18 March 1970

Zodiac: Pisces

Queen Latifah's age: 51 in 2021

Current residence: She owns houses in Colts Neck, Rumson, New Jersey and Beverly Hills and California.

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Black

Sexuality: Lesbian

Queen Latifah's spouse: Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah's kids: Rebel (2 in 2021)

Queen Latifah's parents: Rita Owens and Lancelot Owens, Sr.

Siblings: Lancelot Owens, Jr.

Height: 5'10" (178 cm)

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Dark Brown

School: Borough of Manhattan Community College

Occupation: rapper, record producer and actress

Net worth: $70 million in 2021

Instagram: @queenlatifah

Facebook: QueenLatifah

Twitter: @IAMQUEENLATIFAH

Alexandra Socha as Carla Henson and Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall on the newest series, the Equalizer, which was released on 7 February 2021. Photo by Barbara Nitke

Source: Getty Images

Queen Latifah's biography

This highly celebrated hip-hop Hollywood star was born as Dana Elaine Owens in Newark, New Jersey, in March of 1970. She was the second born child to Rita Owens and Lancelot Owens, Sr, who divorced when she was eight years old. Her parents encouraged Dana and her brother to explore their potential, getting them involved in various sports and creative activities during their school years.

She attended the Irvington-Frank H. Morrell High School, graduating in 1987 before enrolling at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. Dana went on to become the first female rapper to be nominated for the academy awards, showing the world that she is just as talented as an actress as she is a singer.

Why is Queen Latifah called a queen?

When the actress was in her youth, she came upon her alias, "Latifah," which means "soft, sensitive, gentle and kind," while going through a book of Arabic names. Her mother had taught her the "Queen" component of her identity. This role model stated that all women are queens, and she wanted her stage name to reflect that.

"My mother is the queen in me. Anything queenly about me is really from her. She smoothed out my rough edges."

Queen Latifah helped create a pathway for female hip-hop artists to enter this industry. Here she celebrates with Missy Elliott, Mona Scott-Young, and Cardi B in New York City. Photo by Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Queen Latifah's songs

She initially gained notoriety as a beatboxer in the 1980s, revolutionizing rap and hip-hop music, particularly for female musicians. All Hail to the Queen, Latifah's debut album, was unveiled in 1999 and sold over a million albums worldwide. Not only is this multi-talented lady celebrated in the hip-hop scene, but she has also made a name for herself with musical numbers, such as Hairspray (2007) and Chicago (2002).

According to the billboards, the musical legends top tracks include:

Bananas [Who You Gonna Call?] - 1998

- 1998 U.N.I.T.Y. - 1994

- 1994 Black Hand Side - 1994

- 1994 Dance For Me - 1989

- 1989 Just Another Day I - 1994

- 1994 Ladies First -1990

-1990 Latifah's Had It Up 2 Here -1992

-1992 Fly Girl -1991

-1991 Fame 90 - 1990

- 1990 What'Cha Gonna Do? I - 1993

For the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved animated films, Disney and ABC present a spectacular, live musical of "The Little Mermaid," starring Queen Latifah as Ursula. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Queen Latifah's movies and TV shows

This highly acclaimed actress has over 100 movie and television credits to her name, with her on-screen career taking off in 1991 when she played Lashawn in Jungle Fever. However, it took her a little over a decade in the business before she earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as the vivacious "Mama" in the hit musical Chicago. Dana also nabbed the title of Best Actress in 1997 for her portrayal of Cleo in Set it Off, and she was again named Outstanding Actress in 2016 for Bessie. In 2008, Life Support earned her a golden globe, and The Secret Life of Bees granted her another opportunity to win Best Actress in the same year.

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols have been an item since 2013 and are the proud parents of a two-year-old son, Rebel. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Queen Latifah's upcoming movies for 2022:

Paper Chase

The Tiger Rising

End of the Road

Hustle

Is Queen Latifah a boy?

Although Dana was born a female, she was raised without gender stereotypes and partook in many activities that society has deemed "masculine."

"My father really made me tough in certain ways. He taught me how to fight. He put me in taekwondo classes. Everything my brother could do, I was included in. I wasn't separated with that boy-girl kind of thing."

Did Queen Latifah carry a baby?

Queen Latifah is known for keeping her personal life discreet, but rumours claim that she and her long-term sweetheart, choreographer Eboni Nichols, celebrated the birth of their child in 2019. So is Queen Latifah still married? Although they have not officially tied the knot, this beautiful couple has been together since 2013, and, according to reports, Eboni carried and birthed their son, who is named Rebel.

Queen Latifah shows off her new ink on the Red Carpet of "America's Got Talent" Season 14. Photo by Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

At just 51 years of age, Queen Latifah has achieved more than many could even dream of. This multi-talented superstar has made a solid reputation for herself as a respectable female hip-hop artist and an A-list Hollywood actress capable of entertaining us with comedies, dramas, musicals and animated features. She recently celebrated her Pride at the 2021 BET Awards, where she showed her love for her long-term partner, Eboni and her son, Rebel, during her acceptance speech.

