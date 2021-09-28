South African musician DJ Maphorisa is fuming and recently headed online to pen a lengthy post on a local muso

Maphorisa alleges that hip hop producer Makwa copied his style and says he must try to work hard to ensure he remains original

Social media users share also expressing their views on the social media post and some people argue that they are disappointed in the Amapiano artist

One of South Africa’s finest musicians, DJ Maphorisa, headed online to vent his anger at one of the local musicians. Maphorisa claims that Makwa is copying his style.

According to a lengthy Facebook post, Maphorisa says Makwa decided to mimic him and Kwesta. He says the hip hop artist used the same style from their Ngudu song.

The well-known Mzansi muso went to spill the beans that he had gone out of his way to provide shelter for the embattled hip hop artist.

DJ Maphorisa is angry at a local music producer, Makwa. image: @DjMaphorisa/Instagram

DJ Maphorisa spits fire and attacks Makwa through social media

Maphorisa reveals that Makwa slept on his couch and alleges that he is a lazy boy who prefers to copy and paste. He wrote on Facebook:

“Makwa shut da f$#4 up, your whole career was made after your copied my wave from Ngud’ by Kwesta and you created Spirit and etc……Fix yourself and f@##@ work hard for your s@$%. Lazy boys all you do is just copy n paste. Start you own s###%, you are disgusting. I hope you are stopped drinking learn mxim I’m disappointed.”

At the same time, the talented artist says he allowed the hip hop music maker to sleep in his house for three days. He added:

“Aint done shit????? But you slept on my couch for three days copping my wave now I’m nothing Thixo. Lean is making you think slow.”

The posts are going viral on social media and Briefly News also selected a few reactions from many local music lovers.

The post reads:

@Ree Maela said:

"I don't agree with you Phori, every producer they copy, stop complaining about something like that aww even yourself you copy from others if you don't copy what kind of music did you create you are just a good producer and singer you didn't produce styles.”

@Mutshidzi Kattama sid:

“Why are you telling us Phori. I'm also disappointed by you. but thanks for the brief... I was blank.”

@Sinethemba Ndlovu said:

“But l think as a well-known artist, Maphorisa you have integrity and dignity to maintain to the people, you shouldn't be saying such words rather inbox him or just leave him like that because you don't lose anything, after all, we all know you are the best sometimes silence is better than proving a point. Just remember that the whole world sees what you post so be careful don't lose respect from people bcoz of one person.”

@Massive Terrah said:

“Why is it wrong to make a beat that sound like yours... ahh coz Amapaino all the beats are similar, stop, you are too old for that...”

AKA would be interested in the switch to Amapiano, “If the right beat comes along”

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote that AKA is no stranger to the Mzansi hot topic about SA hip hop really struggling at the moment.

The self-professed amapiano artist said that he would without a doubt join the yanos wave since it is so similar to rap

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the Baddest hitmaker is a massive fan of Maphorisa's song Izolo. The rapper is a huge Amapiano fan but his true love will forever be hip hop.

AKA posted a video of himself on his Instagram, jamming to his favourite Maphorisa hit. His caption read:

"How can you say hip hop is when this guy is clearly rapping?"

Source: Briefly.co.za