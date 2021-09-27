Mr Supa Mega feels there's no South African genre that he couldn't excel in, more especially in the popular Amapiano genre

AKA is a known yanos fan and recently expressed that peeps can't say SA hip hop is dead because he feels DJ Maphorisa is basically a rapper

Peeps then suggested that the rapper make a genre crossover to Amapiano and SupaMega said he would not hesitate with the right sound

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA is no stranger to the Mzansi hot topic about SA hip hop really struggling at the moment. The self-professed amapiano artist said that he would without a doubt join the yanos wave since it is so similar to rap.

AKA has expressed that he is willing to dabble in the amapiano genre provided he has the perfect beat. Image: @akaworldwide & @madumane.rsa

Source: Instagram

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the Baddest hitmaker is a massive fan of Maphorisa's song Izolo. The rapper is a huge Amapiano fan but his true love will forever be hip hop.

AKA posted a video of himself on his Instagram, jamming to his favourite Maphorisa hit. His caption read:

"How can you say hip hop is when this guy is clearly rapping."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The caption did not breeze over his followers and the peeps made sure to make their thoughts known.

@sir_trii suggested:

"come join Amapiano."

The rapper could not just let the challenge roll past him, so he responded:

"I’ll touch it if the right beat comes along…"

The comment got users active and the responses started pouring in.

@taps_hwency summoned Kabza de small saying:

"Create Amapiano beat for Super Mega."

@samlawd commented:

"Well don't touch it!"

Yanos guru DJ Maphorisa also could not let the comments pass as he responded:

"No man will leave rap to you guys, please."

AKA shows Costa Titch some love following release of #You're Welcome EP: "Genius"

Briefly News reports Costa Titch and AKA have been working tirelessly in recent months, releasing banger after banger. The newly-formed duo put out an EP and are currently working on filming music videos. After shooting some stuff for their Work music video, the only description AKA had for Titch was "genius".

After releasing their song Super Soft, the hit managed to make both the Number 1 and Number 2 spots on the chart. Although the song is currently at Number 12 on the Radiomonitor's AirPlay, it is important to acknowledge the rounds the single made, reports SA Hip Hop Mag.

Kiernan and Costa just don't stop. The hitmakers are fiercely working on some fire visuals for their EP. Their most recent project being their track Work. AKA took to Instagram to share how much he enjoys working with the Nkalakatha hitmaker. In his story he wrote:

"Yo! @costatitch is a genius. Just peeped the 'WORK' video. Instant classic. Instant viral."

Source: Briefly.co.za