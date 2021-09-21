In recent entertainment news, it seems when it comes to music, there is no AKA without Costa Titch and vice versa

The duo released an EP together titled You're Welcome , which is well on its way to being a Mzansi favourite

AKA and Costa have been working on their latest music video, which is what inspired Supa Mega to start singing Tich's praises

Costa Titch and AKA have been working tirelessly in recent months, releasing banger after banger. The newly-formed duo put out an EP and are currently working on filming music videos. After shooting some stuff for their Work music video, the only description AKA had for Titch was "genius".

AKA has called Costa Titch a genius following their recent work on a music video. Image: @akaworldwide and @costatitch

Source: Instagram

After releasing their song Super Soft, the hit managed to make both the Number 1 and Number 2 spots on the chart. Although the song is currently at Number 12 on the Radiomonitor's AirPlay, it is important to acknowledge the rounds the single made, reports SA Hip Hop Mag.

Kiernan and Costa just don't stop. The hitmakers are fiercely working on some fire visuals for their EP. Their most recent project being their track Work. AKA took to Instagram to share how much he enjoys working with the Nkalakatha hitmaker. In his story he wrote:

"Yo! @costatitch is a genius. Just peeped the “WORK” video. Instant classic. Instant viral."

AKA and Costa have formed a good relationship through working closely together. Supa Mega even expressed gratitude towards Titch, who allowed him to pause their project to give AKA time to process his loss earlier this year.

